Technology Crossover Management IX, Ltd. Buys LegalZoom.com Inc

Investment company Technology Crossover Management IX, Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys LegalZoom.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Technology Crossover Management IX, Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Technology Crossover Management IX, Ltd. owns 5 stocks with a total value of $854 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 3,047,614 shares, 43.60% of the total portfolio.
- Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 2,063,469 shares, 29.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.68%
- LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ) - 3,214,285 shares, 14.24% of the total portfolio. New Position
- TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP) - 2,281,000 shares, 10.76% of the total portfolio.
- Zillow Group Inc (ZG) - 100,000 shares, 1.43% of the total portfolio.
Technology Crossover Management IX, Ltd. initiated holding in LegalZoom.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $37.85, with an estimated average price of $37.85. The stock is now traded at around $35.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.24%. The holding were 3,214,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.
