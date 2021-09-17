Brighthouse Funds Trust II Buys Genius Sports, California Resources Corp, Ovintiv Inc, Sells Caesars Entertainment Inc, Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp, Queens Gambit Growth Capital

- New Purchases: GENI, OVV, DVN, RTPY, ACTD,
- Added Positions: CRC, FANG,
- Reduced Positions: CZR, JWSM,
- Sold Out: GMBT, DMYD,
These are the top 5 holdings of BlackRock Bond Income Portfolio
- California Resources Corp (CRC) - 73,254 shares, 11.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.80%
- Green Plains Inc (GPRE) - 37,956 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio.
- Service Properties Trust (SVC) - 97,042 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio.
- HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 5,002 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio.
- Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR) - 52,617 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio.
Brighthouse Funds Trust II initiated holding in Genius Sports Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.23 and $24.93, with an estimated average price of $19.89. The stock is now traded at around $19.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 38,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ovintiv Inc (OVV)
Brighthouse Funds Trust II initiated holding in Ovintiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.8 and $32.87, with an estimated average price of $26.79. The stock is now traded at around $29.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 12,193 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Brighthouse Funds Trust II initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $29.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 11,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Reinvent Technology Partners Y (RTPY)
Brighthouse Funds Trust II initiated holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 32,867 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ArcLight Clean Transition Corp II (ACTD)
Brighthouse Funds Trust II initiated holding in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 21,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: California Resources Corp (CRC)
Brighthouse Funds Trust II added to a holding in California Resources Corp by 40.80%. The purchase prices were between $22.31 and $33.28, with an estimated average price of $27.42. The stock is now traded at around $43.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 73,254 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)
Brighthouse Funds Trust II added to a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc by 205.96%. The purchase prices were between $73.49 and $96.31, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $82.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 4,363 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Queens Gambit Growth Capital (GMBT)
Brighthouse Funds Trust II sold out a holding in Queens Gambit Growth Capital. The sale prices were between $9.66 and $9.89, with an estimated average price of $9.75.Sold Out: dMY Technology Group Inc II (DMYD)
Brighthouse Funds Trust II sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc II. The sale prices were between $14.71 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $18.84.Reduced: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
Brighthouse Funds Trust II reduced to a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc by 82.68%. The sale prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61. The stock is now traded at around $106.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -19.98%. Brighthouse Funds Trust II still held 9,247 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp (JWSM)
Brighthouse Funds Trust II reduced to a holding in Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp by 76.25%. The sale prices were between $9.75 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.86. The stock is now traded at around $9.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.36%. Brighthouse Funds Trust II still held 14,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.
