Brighthouse Funds Trust II Buys Genius Sports, California Resources Corp, Ovintiv Inc, Sells Caesars Entertainment Inc, Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp, Queens Gambit Growth Capital

New Purchases: GENI, OVV, DVN, RTPY, ACTD,

GENI, OVV, DVN, RTPY, ACTD, Added Positions: CRC, FANG,

CRC, FANG, Reduced Positions: CZR, JWSM,

CZR, JWSM, Sold Out: GMBT, DMYD,

Investment company Brighthouse Funds Trust II Current Portfolio ) buys Genius Sports, California Resources Corp, Ovintiv Inc, Devon Energy Corp, Reinvent Technology Partners Y, sells Caesars Entertainment Inc, Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp, Queens Gambit Growth Capital, dMY Technology Group Inc II during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brighthouse Funds Trust II. As of 2021Q2, Brighthouse Funds Trust II owns 36 stocks with a total value of $17 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BlackRock Bond Income Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blackrock+bond+income+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

California Resources Corp (CRC) - 73,254 shares, 11.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.80% Green Plains Inc (GPRE) - 37,956 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Service Properties Trust (SVC) - 97,042 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 5,002 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR) - 52,617 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II initiated holding in Genius Sports Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.23 and $24.93, with an estimated average price of $19.89. The stock is now traded at around $19.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 38,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II initiated holding in Ovintiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.8 and $32.87, with an estimated average price of $26.79. The stock is now traded at around $29.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 12,193 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $29.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 11,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II initiated holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 32,867 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II initiated holding in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 21,772 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II added to a holding in California Resources Corp by 40.80%. The purchase prices were between $22.31 and $33.28, with an estimated average price of $27.42. The stock is now traded at around $43.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 73,254 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II added to a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc by 205.96%. The purchase prices were between $73.49 and $96.31, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $82.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 4,363 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II sold out a holding in Queens Gambit Growth Capital. The sale prices were between $9.66 and $9.89, with an estimated average price of $9.75.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc II. The sale prices were between $14.71 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $18.84.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II reduced to a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc by 82.68%. The sale prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61. The stock is now traded at around $106.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -19.98%. Brighthouse Funds Trust II still held 9,247 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II reduced to a holding in Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp by 76.25%. The sale prices were between $9.75 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.86. The stock is now traded at around $9.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.36%. Brighthouse Funds Trust II still held 14,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.