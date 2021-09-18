Innovent Releases Interim Analysis Results of Sintilimab in Combination with Chemotherapy for the First-Line Treatment of Advanced or Metastatic Gastric or Gastroesophageal Junction Adenocarcinoma in the Phase 3 ORIENT-16 Study at ESMO Congress 2021

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent", HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of cancer, metabolic, autoimmune and other major diseases, announced the interim analysis results of the Phase 3 ORIENT-16 study evaluating sintilimab in combination with chemotherapy compared to chemotherapy alone for the first-line treatment of advanced or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma in an oral presentation at the ESMO (European Society for Medical Oncology) Congress 2021 (Abstract # LBA53).

As of the June 20, 2021 data cutoff date for the interim analysis, 650 patients have been enrolled. Sintilimab in combination with chemotherapy (oxaliplatin and capecitabine) demonstrated superior overall survival (OS) compared to placebo plus chemotherapy, with a 34.0% reduction in the risk of death (HR 0.660; 95%CI, 0.505-0.864; p=0.0023) and a 5.5-month improvement in median OS (18.4 months vs. 12.9 months) in patients with CPS ≥5, and 23.4% reduction in the risk of death and a 2.9-month improvement in mOS (15.2 months vs. 12.3 months) in all randomized patients (the ITT population). The OS benefits were consistent in all prespecified subgroup analyses. The safety profile of sintilimab in this study was consistent with that observed in previously reported studies of sintilimab, and no additional safety signals were identified for the combination of sintilimab and chemotherapy.

The principal investigator of the ORIENT-16 study, Prof. Jianming Xu from the Fifth Medical Center of People's Liberation Army General Hospital, stated, "ORIENT-16 is the first Phase 3 clinical trial in China to demonstrate an anti-PD-1 antibody in combination with chemotherapy significantly prolonged overall survival in the first-line treatment of advanced gastric cancer. Gastric cancer is one of the most common malignant tumor types globally and nearly half of all cases are diagnosed in China. The prognosis of advanced gastric cancer is very poor. The results of the ORIENT-16 study have the potential to bring a new treatment option to people with gastric cancer."

Dr. Zhou Hui, Senior Vice President of Innovent, stated, "While immunotherapy has greatly changed the treatment paradigm for many malignancies, it has not yet in gastric cancer. The treatment options for advanced gastric cancer are very limited and the ORIENT-16 study aimed to help address this unmet medical need. These results are very encouraging and confirmed the clinical value of sintilimab plus chemotherapy in the first-line treatment of advanced gastric cancer. We are grateful for all the contributions made by every investigator and patient in this study, and we hope that sintilimab can become a new treatment option for people with gastric cancer. Innovent planned to file a supplemental new drug application to the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China based on the results of interim analysis. Up until now, sintilimab has demonstrated improved survival in the first-line treatment of five major types of cancer – nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer, squamous non-small cell lung cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, esophageal squamous cell carcinoma, and gastric cancer."

About the ORIENT-16 Study

ORIENT-16 is a randomized, double-blind, multicenter Phase 3 clinical study evaluating sintilimab in combination with chemotherapy (oxaliplatin and capecitabine), compared to placebo in combination with chemotherapy, for the first-line treatment of unresectable, locally advanced, recurrent or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma (ClinicalTrials.gov, NCT03745170). The primary endpoint was overall survival, in all randomized and in PD-L1 positive patients.

About Gastric Cancer

Gastric cancer is one of the most common malignant tumor types worldwide. According to GLOBOCAN estimates, there were approximately one million new cases and 769,000 new deaths of gastric cancer in 2020, making it the fifth most common cancer and third leading cause of cancer death globally. About half of all gastric cancer cases occurred in East Asia, mainly in China. The first-line treatment of advanced gastric cancer remains limited. Currently, the five-year survival rate of advanced or metastatic gastric cancer ranges from 5 to 20 percent, and the median overall survival is approximately one year.

About Sintilimab

Sintilimab, marketed as TYVYT® (sintilimab injection) in China, is an innovative PD-1 inhibitor with global quality standards jointly developed by Innovent and Eli Lilly and Company. Sintilimab is an immunoglobulin G4 monoclonal antibody, which binds to PD-1 molecules on the surface of T-cells, blocks the PD-1 / PD-Ligand 1 (PD-L1) pathway, and reactivates T-cells to kill cancer cells. Innovent is currently conducting more than 20 clinical studies of sintilimab to evaluate its safety and efficacy in a wide variety of cancer indications, including more than 10 registrational or pivotal clinical trials.

In China, sintilimab has been approved for four indications, including:

The treatment of relapsed or refractory classic Hodgkin's lymphoma after two lines or later of systemic chemotherapy

In combination with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy, for the first-line treatment of nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer

In combination with gemcitabine and platinum chemotherapy, for the first-line treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer

In combination with BYVASDA® (bevacizumab biosimilar injection) for the first-line treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma

Additionally, Innovent currently has a regulatory submission under review in China for sintilimab for the second-line treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer.

Innovent also has three clinical studies of sintilimab that have met their primary endpoints:

In combination with cisplatin plus paclitaxel or cisplatin plus 5-fluorouracil for the first-line treatment of esophageal squamous cell carcinoma

In combination with oxaliplatin and capecitabine for the first-line treatment of unresectable, locally advanced, recurrent or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma

The second-line treatment of esophageal squamous cell carcinoma

In May 2021, the U.S. FDA accepted for review the Biologics License Application (BLA) for sintilimab in combination with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer.

Sintilimab was included in China's National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL) in 2019 as the first PD-1 inhibitor and the only PD-1 included in the list in that year.

About Innovent

Inspired by the spirit of "Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action," Innovent's mission is to develop, manufacture and commercialize high-quality biopharmaceutical products that are affordable to ordinary people. Established in 2011, Innovent is committed to developing, manufacturing and commercializing high quality innovative medicines for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune, metabolic diseases, and other major therapeutic areas. On October 31, 2018, Innovent was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with the stock code: 01801.HK.

Since its inception, Innovent has developed a fully integrated multi-functional platform which includes R&D, CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls), clinical development and commercialization capabilities. By leveraging this platform, the company has built a robust pipeline of 26 valuable assets in major therapeutic areas, with 5 products - TYVYT® (sintilimab injection), BYVASDA® (bevacizumab biosimilar injection), SULINNO® (adalimumab biosimilar injection) , HALPRYZA® (rituximab biosimilar injection), and Pemazyre® (pemigatinib oral inhibitor) – officially approved for marketing, 1 asset's NDA under NMPA review, sintilimab's Biologics License Application (BLA) acceptance in the U.S., 5 assets in Phase 3 or pivotal clinical trials, and an additional 15 molecules in clinical studies.

Innovent has built an international team of advanced talented professionals in high-end biopharmaceutical development and commercialization, including many overseas experts. The company has also entered into strategic collaborations with Eli Lilly and Company, Adimab, Incyte, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Hanmi and other international partners. Innovent strives to work with all relevant parties to help advance China's biopharmaceutical industry, improve drug availability to ordinary people and enhance the quality of the patients' lives. For more information, please visit: www.innoventbio.com. and www.linkedin.com/company/innovent-biologics/.

Note:

Sintilimab is not an approved product in the United States.

BYVASDA® (bevacizumab biosimilar injection), HALPRYZA® (rituximab biosimilar injection), and SULINNO® (adalimumab biosimilar injection) are not approved products in the United States.

TYVYT® (sintilimab injection, Innovent)

BYVASDA® (bevacizumab biosimilar injection, Innovent)

HALPRYZA® (rituximab biosimilar injection, Innovent)

SULINNO® (adalimumab biosimilar injection, Innovent)

Pemazyre® (pemigatinib oral inhibitor, Incyte Corporation). Pemazyre® was discovered by Incyte Corporation and licensed to Innovent for development and commercialization in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

Disclaimer:

1. This indication hasn't been approved in China.

2. Innovent does not recommend any off-label usage.

3. For medical and healthcare professionals only.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Innovent, are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements. Innovent does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the management of Innovent with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Innovent's control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, Innovent's competitive environment and political, economic, legal and social conditions.

Innovent, the Directors and the employees of Innovent assume (a) no obligation to correct or update the forward-looking statements contained in this site; and (b) no liability in the event that any of the forward-looking statements does not materialize or turn out to be incorrect.

