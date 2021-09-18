Elliott Investment Management L.P. Buys Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, Frontier Communications Parent Inc, Sells Cubic Corp, Discovery Inc, Community Health Systems Inc

New Purchases: EDR, EDR, FYBR, DUK, DBX, HRB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, Frontier Communications Parent Inc, Twitter Inc, Duke Energy Corp, sells Cubic Corp, Discovery Inc, Community Health Systems Inc, Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elliott Investment Management L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Elliott Investment Management L.P. owns 46 stocks with a total value of $12.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR) - 4,166,667 shares, 59.31% of the total portfolio. New Position Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR) - 4,166,667 shares, 59.31% of the total portfolio. New Position Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 3,000,005 shares, 40.69% of the total portfolio. New Position Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) - 24,832,943 shares, 19.43% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 4,210,000 shares, 11.72% of the total portfolio.

Elliott Investment Management L.P. initiated holding in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.2 and $31.95, with an estimated average price of $28.83. The stock is now traded at around $25.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 59.31%. The holding were 4,166,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Elliott Investment Management L.P. initiated holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $30.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 40.69%. The holding were 3,000,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Elliott Investment Management L.P. initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33. The stock is now traded at around $99.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Elliott Investment Management L.P. initiated holding in Dropbox Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $27.31. The stock is now traded at around $30.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Elliott Investment Management L.P. initiated holding in H&R Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.8 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $23.64. The stock is now traded at around $25.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Elliott Investment Management L.P. added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $62.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 10,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Elliott Investment Management L.P. sold out a holding in Cubic Corp. The sale prices were between $74.57 and $75, with an estimated average price of $74.81.

Elliott Investment Management L.P. sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22.

Elliott Investment Management L.P. sold out a holding in Community Health Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $9.67 and $16.65, with an estimated average price of $13.6.

Elliott Investment Management L.P. sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.

Elliott Investment Management L.P. sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $14.27, with an estimated average price of $14.06.

Elliott Investment Management L.P. sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust. The sale prices were between $14.06 and $14.46, with an estimated average price of $14.24.