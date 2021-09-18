Logo
Sceptre Ventures Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Sceptre Ventures Inc. ("Sceptre" and/or the "Company") (TSXV:SVP.H) announces that the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission have revoked the cease trade order issued against the Company on November 4, 2020 (the "Cease Trade Order").

The Company is in the process of applying for reinstatement of trading of its common shares on the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

For more information regarding the Cease Trade Order, please see the Company's news releases dated October 15, 2020 and October 29, 2020 filed on the Company's SEDAR profile.

About Sceptre Ventures Inc.

Sceptre Ventures Inc. is a Capital Pool Company ("CPC") within the meaning of the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. Sceptre is currently engaged in identifying and evaluating businesses and assets with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction under the Exchange's CPC policy.

For Further Information:

Suite 1501 - 128 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC, V6B 1R8, Canada
Tel: 604-688-4219
Email: [email protected]

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical, and consist primarily of projections - statements regarding future plans, expectations and developments. Words such as "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "could", "potential", "should", "anticipates", "likely", "believes" and words of similar import tend to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements about the Company's application for reinstatement of trading of its common shares on the NEX Board of the Exchange. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied, including, without limitation: (i) the Company's inability to resume trading on the Exchange; and (ii) other risks and uncertainties identified as risk factors in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed on SEDAR. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. The Company cannot assure that actual events, performance or results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. These forward-looking statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Sceptre Ventures Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664655/Sceptre-Ventures-Announces-Revocation-of-Cease-Trade-Order

img.ashx?id=664655

