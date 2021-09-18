Logo
XCMG Excavator Logs Cumulative Production and Sales of 200,000 Units

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

Two new excavator products released: XE600 and XE690 DK MAX

PR Newswire

XUZHOU, China, Sept. 18, 2021

XUZHOU, China, Sept. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The XCMG Excavator Machinery Business Department of XCMG has manufactured a total of 200,000 units of excavators since its establishment in 2008, the fastest OEM brand to reach this level of sales across the engineering manufacturing industry. The 200,000th excavator that rolled off the assembly line was the XE380DK.

XCMG_Excavator_Logs_Cumulative_Production_Sales_200_000_Units.jpg

Standing on the shoulders of giants, XCMG Excavator has built itself into a world renowned excavator brand. As of July 2021, total exports of XCMG excavators have increased by 152 percent year-on-year, the highest in the industry.

"Marking the production and sales of 200,000 units of excavators is a milestone for XCMG and a new starting point," said Wang Min, chairman and CEO of XCMG. "Business in overseas markets will be an important direction for XCMG's future development and we'll expand the layout of excavators and other machinery products as well as full-cycle service in Asia-Pacific, Belt and Road Initiative countries, Africa, the Americas and more, providing better services to customers."

XCMG hosted a special event on September 16 celebrating the landmark achievement and the release of two new 60-tonnage excavator products – the XE600 and XE690 DK MAX, both are designed for heavy load mining working conditions with the following highlights:

  • Featuring 28 core technologies, equipped to operate in six major working conditions: material crushing, stonework loading/unloading, earthwork excavating, blocking/piling, rock spallation and material handling.
  • Leading performance in terms of reliability, digging/piling efficiency, economic efficiency, adaptability, operating comfort, crushing capacity and advanced intelligence.
  • Flexible product combinations competent to meet any kind of operational requirements, precise matching with 60-80 tonnage mining dump trucks;
  • Super stability guarantee, the XE690DK MAX in particular, has the heaviest machine weight of products of the same class, suitable for heavy load construction;
  • Excelling working performance, ability to equip maximum strengthened buckets of the same class;
  • High-torque walking traction achieved with large displacement motor and reduction box of high functional density;
  • Highest matching power of large displacement engine, with XE600 reaching the level of 65-tonnage excavators and XE690DK MAX reaching 100-tonnage (also the only product equipped with an 8-cylinder engine);
  • Industry-leading digging force achieved with a high-efficiency hydraulic system, equipped with a heavy-duty, high-efficiency hydraulic pump.
  • Tested successfully under three extreme conditions: high altitude of 4,500 meters, cold test at -40 degrees Celsius and high temperature test at 50 degrees Celsius.

Eight companies signed purchase contracts at the release event, totaling 100 units of the new 60-ton excavators.

In the past five years, overseas sales of XCMG excavators have achieved the fastest growth across the industry, and the export volume ranks steadily among the top three.

"Since 2008, it's been XCMG's mission to create 'Advanced and Endurable' products that are recognized and respected in the international market, and we thrive to reach the summit of the excavator industry with our honest, persistent and innovative teams," added Mr. Wang.

favicon.png?sn=CN11589&sd=2021-09-18 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xcmg-excavator-logs-cumulative-production-and-sales-of-200-000-units-301379899.html

SOURCE XCMG

