Brookfield Investment Funds Buys Targa Resources Corp, Sydney Airport, American Electric Power Co Inc, Sells Flughafen Zuerich AG, Ameren Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc

New Purchases: TRGP, AEP, CNP, KEY, AGUAS-A,

TRGP, AEP, CNP, KEY, AGUAS-A, Added Positions: SYD, CLNX, FRA, ENGI, 00384, PCG, PINFRA,

SYD, CLNX, FRA, ENGI, 00384, PCG, PINFRA, Reduced Positions: AEE, DUK, HER, CCI, NEE, ENB, TCL, CP, NG., ATL, SRE, RAIL3, CMS, FE, ETR, GAPB, NI, UU., CSX, FER, SBAC, OKE, EVRG, LNG, GET, 9020,

AEE, DUK, HER, CCI, NEE, ENB, TCL, CP, NG., ATL, SRE, RAIL3, CMS, FE, ETR, GAPB, NI, UU., CSX, FER, SBAC, OKE, EVRG, LNG, GET, 9020, Sold Out: FHZN, KMI, 00002, PPL, 00357,

Investment company Brookfield Investment Funds Current Portfolio ) buys Targa Resources Corp, Sydney Airport, American Electric Power Co Inc, CenterPoint Energy Inc, Keyera Corp, sells Flughafen Zuerich AG, Ameren Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc, Duke Energy Corp, CLP Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brookfield Investment Funds. As of 2021Q2, Brookfield Investment Funds owns 43 stocks with a total value of $339 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brookfield+global+listed+infrastructure+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 292,000 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.7% Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 97,200 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.36% Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 432,400 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.92% Sydney Airport (SYD) - 3,435,176 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 95.89% National Grid PLC (NG.) - 1,090,373 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.91%

Brookfield Investment Funds initiated holding in Targa Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.04 and $48.96, with an estimated average price of $38.51. The stock is now traded at around $45.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 180,764 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brookfield Investment Funds initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07. The stock is now traded at around $84.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 79,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brookfield Investment Funds initiated holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.65 and $26.15, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $24.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 212,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brookfield Investment Funds initiated holding in Keyera Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $35.17, with an estimated average price of $29.82. The stock is now traded at around $33.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 189,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brookfield Investment Funds initiated holding in Aguas Andinas SA. The purchase prices were between $138 and $225.1, with an estimated average price of $183.74. The stock is now traded at around $160.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 11,784,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brookfield Investment Funds added to a holding in Sydney Airport by 95.89%. The purchase prices were between $5.6 and $6.25, with an estimated average price of $5.99. The stock is now traded at around $8.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 3,435,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brookfield Investment Funds added to a holding in Cellnex Telecom SA by 39.57%. The purchase prices were between $41.86 and $54.8, with an estimated average price of $48.17. The stock is now traded at around $58.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 135,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brookfield Investment Funds added to a holding in Fraport AG by 40.92%. The purchase prices were between $49.63 and $63.62, with an estimated average price of $57.11. The stock is now traded at around $53.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 116,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brookfield Investment Funds added to a holding in China Gas Holdings Ltd by 29.01%. The purchase prices were between $23.5 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $28.58. The stock is now traded at around $22.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,239,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brookfield Investment Funds sold out a holding in Flughafen Zuerich AG. The sale prices were between $153 and $169, with an estimated average price of $160.59.

Brookfield Investment Funds sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8.

Brookfield Investment Funds sold out a holding in CLP Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $74.6 and $80.35, with an estimated average price of $77.64.

Brookfield Investment Funds sold out a holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp. The sale prices were between $36.3 and $41.45, with an estimated average price of $38.48.

Brookfield Investment Funds sold out a holding in Hainan Meilan International Airport Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $30.95 and $37.3, with an estimated average price of $33.44.

Brookfield Investment Funds reduced to a holding in Ameren Corp by 85.51%. The sale prices were between $79.91 and $86.14, with an estimated average price of $83.65. The stock is now traded at around $83.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.52%. Brookfield Investment Funds still held 18,272 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brookfield Investment Funds reduced to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 36.44%. The sale prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33. The stock is now traded at around $99.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.51%. Brookfield Investment Funds still held 95,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brookfield Investment Funds reduced to a holding in Hera SpA by 33.27%. The sale prices were between $3.25 and $3.71, with an estimated average price of $3.45. The stock is now traded at around $3.639000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Brookfield Investment Funds still held 1,044,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.