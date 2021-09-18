Brown Advisory Funds Buys Cummins Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Lowe's Inc

- New Purchases: CMI,
- Added Positions: UPS, TGT, PG, MRK,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, LOW, CSCO, ADP, AAPL, JNJ, BX, MCD, LIN, CMCSA, AMT, NVS, MDT, HD, UNH, CB, TROW, JPM, ACN, ERIE, D, CLX, BBY, REYN, DOW, ABBV, WPC, HAS, UL, LHX, ADI, BAC, BDX, GILD, KKR, CNI, OTIS,
- Sold Out: RTX,
For the details of Brown Advisory Equity Income Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brown+advisory+equity+income+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Brown Advisory Equity Income Fund
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 20,683 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.34%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 35,582 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46%
- Target Corp (TGT) - 13,310 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.37%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 58,241 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.08%
- Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 38,296 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05%
Brown Advisory Funds initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84. The stock is now traded at around $227.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 3,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Brown Advisory Funds added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 54.41%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $190.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 11,848 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Brown Advisory Funds sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02.Reduced: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Brown Advisory Funds reduced to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 20.48%. The sale prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $209.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Brown Advisory Funds still held 8,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.
