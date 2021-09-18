Center Coast Brookfield Midstream Focus Fund Buys Enbridge Inc, Cheniere Energy Inc, Western Midstream Partners LP, Sells Targa Resources Corp, NuStar Energy LP

Added Positions: ENB, LNG, WES, HEP, WMB, MPLX, KMI, EVA, NEP, ETRN, RTLR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Enbridge Inc, Cheniere Energy Inc, Western Midstream Partners LP, Holly Energy Partners LP, sells Targa Resources Corp, NuStar Energy LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Center Coast Brookfield Midstream Focus Fund. As of 2021Q2, Center Coast Brookfield Midstream Focus Fund owns 21 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) - 9,212,748 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4% Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 3,745,260 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83% MPLX LP (MPLX) - 3,352,498 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.69% Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 8,870,977 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.89% Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 2,328,034 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.14%

Center Coast Brookfield Midstream Focus Fund added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 42.14%. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $39.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 2,328,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Center Coast Brookfield Midstream Focus Fund added to a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc by 87.49%. The purchase prices were between $70.73 and $89.48, with an estimated average price of $81.11. The stock is now traded at around $86.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 392,131 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Center Coast Brookfield Midstream Focus Fund added to a holding in Western Midstream Partners LP by 34.01%. The purchase prices were between $18.59 and $23.35, with an estimated average price of $20.66. The stock is now traded at around $20.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 2,217,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Center Coast Brookfield Midstream Focus Fund added to a holding in Holly Energy Partners LP by 61.93%. The purchase prices were between $19.11 and $23.33, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $18.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 521,109 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Center Coast Brookfield Midstream Focus Fund sold out a holding in NuStar Energy LP. The sale prices were between $17.09 and $20.58, with an estimated average price of $18.48.

Center Coast Brookfield Midstream Focus Fund reduced to a holding in Targa Resources Corp by 28.77%. The sale prices were between $31.04 and $48.96, with an estimated average price of $38.51. The stock is now traded at around $45.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.04%. Center Coast Brookfield Midstream Focus Fund still held 1,638,303 shares as of 2021-06-30.