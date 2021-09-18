Brown Capital Management Mid Company Fund Buys Insulet Corp, Coupa Software Inc, Veeva Systems Inc

New Purchases: PODD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Insulet Corp, Coupa Software Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, Manhattan Associates Inc, Autodesk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brown Capital Management Mid Company Fund. As of 2021Q2, Brown Capital Management Mid Company Fund owns 39 stocks with a total value of $53 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 2,193 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.38% Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) - 7,339 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH) - 18,498 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.01% Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) - 8,414 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.38% Omnicell Inc (OMCL) - 14,086 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio.

Brown Capital Management Mid Company Fund initiated holding in Insulet Corp. The purchase prices were between $225.52 and $304.06, with an estimated average price of $271.52. The stock is now traded at around $292.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 4,878 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brown Capital Management Mid Company Fund added to a holding in Coupa Software Inc by 190.48%. The purchase prices were between $217.36 and $279.31, with an estimated average price of $247.92. The stock is now traded at around $244.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 5,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brown Capital Management Mid Company Fund added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 32.38%. The purchase prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51. The stock is now traded at around $302.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 8,414 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brown Capital Management Mid Company Fund added to a holding in Manhattan Associates Inc by 27.01%. The purchase prices were between $116.89 and $146.33, with an estimated average price of $132.81. The stock is now traded at around $156.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 18,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brown Capital Management Mid Company Fund added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 29.79%. The purchase prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $288.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 5,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brown Capital Management Mid Company Fund added to a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc by 27.60%. The purchase prices were between $432.89 and $539.68, with an estimated average price of $476.86. The stock is now traded at around $426.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 3,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brown Capital Management Mid Company Fund added to a holding in Guidewire Software Inc by 35.18%. The purchase prices were between $92.05 and $116, with an estimated average price of $103.8. The stock is now traded at around $118.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 11,854 shares as of 2021-06-30.