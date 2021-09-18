Brown Capital Management International Equity Fund Buys Dassault Systemes SE, Shopify Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dassault Systemes SE, Shopify Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brown Capital Management International Equity Fund. As of 2021Q2, Brown Capital Management International Equity Fund owns 43 stocks with a total value of $73 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX) - 19,314 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.92% Temenos AG (TEMN) - 17,903 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.97% Givaudan SA (GIVN) - 594 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.83% Cochlear Ltd (COH) - 14,242 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.92% Icon PLC (ICLR) - 12,930 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.92%

Brown Capital Management International Equity Fund initiated holding in Dassault Systemes SE. The purchase prices were between $36.39 and $41.32, with an estimated average price of $38.2. The stock is now traded at around $50.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 39,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brown Capital Management International Equity Fund initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1486.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 254 shares as of 2021-06-30.