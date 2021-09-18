Brown Capital Management International Equity Fund Buys Dassault Systemes SE, Shopify Inc

- New Purchases: DSY, SHOP,
- Added Positions: TEMN, AFX, TEAM, COH, GIVN, ICLR, OCDO, CHR, GRF, 3064, DSG, PGHN, 4751, DGE, NOVO B, REA, TECN, WKL, 00268, 2413, REL, ABC, LISP, SIM, PPBI, RAA, AJB, DCC, SAP, FEMSAUBD, MELI, EL, AZM, 3769, CYBR, 2371, 03888, CHKP, IPN, 4755, XRO,
- Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX) - 19,314 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.92%
- Temenos AG (TEMN) - 17,903 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.97%
- Givaudan SA (GIVN) - 594 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.83%
- Cochlear Ltd (COH) - 14,242 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.92%
- Icon PLC (ICLR) - 12,930 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.92%
Brown Capital Management International Equity Fund initiated holding in Dassault Systemes SE. The purchase prices were between $36.39 and $41.32, with an estimated average price of $38.2. The stock is now traded at around $50.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 39,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Brown Capital Management International Equity Fund initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1486.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 254 shares as of 2021-06-30.
