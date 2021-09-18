Calamos Growth and Income Portfolio Buys AbbVie Inc, Sells Fortive Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

- New Purchases: ABBV,
- Added Positions: SCHW,
- Reduced Positions: TMO, LRCX, JPM, MU, CVX, MCD, PG, AAPL, HD, MA, MSFT, MS, NVDA,
- Sold Out: FTVPA.PFD, VRTX,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 12,920 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 6,390 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 370 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 515 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio.
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 2,015 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio.
Calamos Growth and Income Portfolio initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $107.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Fortive Corp (FTVPA.PFD)
Calamos Growth and Income Portfolio sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $977.88 and $1013.65, with an estimated average price of $996.99.Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Calamos Growth and Income Portfolio sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.Reduced: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Calamos Growth and Income Portfolio reduced to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 36.11%. The sale prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $596.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Calamos Growth and Income Portfolio still held 230 shares as of 2021-06-30.
