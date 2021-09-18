Calamos Growth and Income Portfolio Buys AbbVie Inc, Sells Fortive Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

New Purchases: ABBV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AbbVie Inc, sells Fortive Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Calamos Growth and Income Portfolio. As of 2021Q2, Calamos Growth and Income Portfolio owns 106 stocks with a total value of $26 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 12,920 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 6,390 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 370 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 515 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 2,015 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio.

Calamos Growth and Income Portfolio initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $107.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calamos Growth and Income Portfolio sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $977.88 and $1013.65, with an estimated average price of $996.99.

Calamos Growth and Income Portfolio sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.

Calamos Growth and Income Portfolio reduced to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 36.11%. The sale prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $596.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Calamos Growth and Income Portfolio still held 230 shares as of 2021-06-30.