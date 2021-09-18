Bruce Fund Inc Buys IGM Biosciences Inc, Organon, Sells Chevron Corp, MannKind Corp, Prothena Corp PLC

- New Purchases: IGMS, OGN,
- Added Positions: CHMA,
- Reduced Positions: MNKD, UHAL, FATE,
- Sold Out: CVX, PRTA,
These are the top 5 holdings of BRUCE FUND
- Amerco Inc (UHAL) - 75,000 shares, 10.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6%
- Allstate Corp (ALL) - 290,000 shares, 8.66% of the total portfolio.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) - 1,250,000 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 250,000 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio.
- NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 460,000 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio.
Bruce Fund Inc initiated holding in IGM Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.98 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $74.19. The stock is now traded at around $74.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Bruce Fund Inc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $34.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Bruce Fund Inc sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53.Sold Out: Prothena Corp PLC (PRTA)
Bruce Fund Inc sold out a holding in Prothena Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $21.63 and $57.65, with an estimated average price of $30.98.Reduced: MannKind Corp (MNKD)
Bruce Fund Inc reduced to a holding in MannKind Corp by 55.86%. The sale prices were between $3.61 and $5.45, with an estimated average price of $4.32. The stock is now traded at around $4.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Bruce Fund Inc still held 395,073 shares as of 2021-06-30.
