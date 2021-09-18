Bruce Fund Inc Buys IGM Biosciences Inc, Organon, Sells Chevron Corp, MannKind Corp, Prothena Corp PLC

New Purchases: IGMS, OGN,

Investment company Bruce Fund Inc Current Portfolio ) buys IGM Biosciences Inc, Organon, sells Chevron Corp, MannKind Corp, Prothena Corp PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bruce Fund Inc. As of 2021Q2, Bruce Fund Inc owns 29 stocks with a total value of $437 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amerco Inc (UHAL) - 75,000 shares, 10.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6% Allstate Corp (ALL) - 290,000 shares, 8.66% of the total portfolio. Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) - 1,250,000 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 250,000 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 460,000 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio.

Bruce Fund Inc initiated holding in IGM Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.98 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $74.19. The stock is now traded at around $74.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bruce Fund Inc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $34.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bruce Fund Inc sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53.

Bruce Fund Inc sold out a holding in Prothena Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $21.63 and $57.65, with an estimated average price of $30.98.

Bruce Fund Inc reduced to a holding in MannKind Corp by 55.86%. The sale prices were between $3.61 and $5.45, with an estimated average price of $4.32. The stock is now traded at around $4.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Bruce Fund Inc still held 395,073 shares as of 2021-06-30.