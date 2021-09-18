Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund Buys Esker SA, Hemnet Group AB, Victrex PLC, Sells

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Esker SA, Hemnet Group AB, Victrex PLC, AJ Bell PLC, SMS Co, sells during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund. As of 2021Q2, Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund owns 41 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Evotec SE (EVT) - 3,078,975 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.90% The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG) - 1,861,184 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.89% Nexus AG (NXU) - 1,524,178 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.90% REA Group Ltd (REA) - 882,884 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.90% Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH) - 1,823,726 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.90%

Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund initiated holding in Hemnet Group AB. The purchase prices were between $162 and $250, with an estimated average price of $195.7. The stock is now traded at around $184.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 1,013,786 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund added to a holding in Esker SA by 93.14%. The purchase prices were between $199.2 and $253, with an estimated average price of $223.32. The stock is now traded at around $303.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 207,613 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund added to a holding in Victrex PLC by 28.39%. The purchase prices were between $22.1 and $25.7, with an estimated average price of $24.15. The stock is now traded at around $24.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,852,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund added to a holding in AJ Bell PLC by 21.25%. The purchase prices were between $4.18 and $4.7, with an estimated average price of $4.35. The stock is now traded at around $4.024000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 10,420,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund added to a holding in SMS Co Ltd by 35.12%. The purchase prices were between $2853 and $3545, with an estimated average price of $3172. The stock is now traded at around $4355.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,239,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.