Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund Buys Esker SA, Hemnet Group AB, Victrex PLC, Sells

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Esker SA, Hemnet Group AB, Victrex PLC, AJ Bell PLC, SMS Co, sells during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund. As of 2021Q2, Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund owns 41 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brown+capital+management+international+small+company+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund
  1. Evotec SE (EVT) - 3,078,975 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.90%
  2. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG) - 1,861,184 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.89%
  3. Nexus AG (NXU) - 1,524,178 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.90%
  4. REA Group Ltd (REA) - 882,884 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.90%
  5. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH) - 1,823,726 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.90%
New Purchase: Hemnet Group AB (HEM)

Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund initiated holding in Hemnet Group AB. The purchase prices were between $162 and $250, with an estimated average price of $195.7. The stock is now traded at around $184.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 1,013,786 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Esker SA (ALESK)

Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund added to a holding in Esker SA by 93.14%. The purchase prices were between $199.2 and $253, with an estimated average price of $223.32. The stock is now traded at around $303.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 207,613 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Victrex PLC (VCT)

Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund added to a holding in Victrex PLC by 28.39%. The purchase prices were between $22.1 and $25.7, with an estimated average price of $24.15. The stock is now traded at around $24.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,852,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AJ Bell PLC (AJB)

Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund added to a holding in AJ Bell PLC by 21.25%. The purchase prices were between $4.18 and $4.7, with an estimated average price of $4.35. The stock is now traded at around $4.024000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 10,420,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SMS Co Ltd (2175)

Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund added to a holding in SMS Co Ltd by 35.12%. The purchase prices were between $2853 and $3545, with an estimated average price of $3172. The stock is now traded at around $4355.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,239,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (GWPH)

Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund. Also check out:

1. Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund keeps buying
