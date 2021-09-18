Logo
Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund Buys 10x Genomics Inc, Smartsheet Inc, Alarm.com Holdings Inc, Sells iRhythm Technologies Inc, Manhattan Associates Inc, Bio-Techne Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund (Current Portfolio) buys 10x Genomics Inc, Smartsheet Inc, Alarm.com Holdings Inc, Quidel Corp, Repligen Corp, sells iRhythm Technologies Inc, Manhattan Associates Inc, Bio-Techne Corp, Proto Labs Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund. As of 2021Q2, Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund owns 38 stocks with a total value of $7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brown+capital+management+small+company+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund
  1. Cognex Corp (CGNX) - 4,766,466 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.3%
  2. Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) - 859,537 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio.
  3. Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) - 1,214,786 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio.
  4. Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH) - 2,524,865 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.34%
  5. Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) - 943,301 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio.
Added: 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)

Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund added to a holding in 10x Genomics Inc by 110.40%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $181.04. The stock is now traded at around $163.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 726,324 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)

Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund added to a holding in Smartsheet Inc by 25.74%. The purchase prices were between $52.16 and $73.89, with an estimated average price of $62.43. The stock is now traded at around $74.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 4,465,516 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alarm.com Holdings Inc (ALRM)

Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund added to a holding in Alarm.com Holdings Inc by 25.40%. The purchase prices were between $78.08 and $95.23, with an estimated average price of $85.41. The stock is now traded at around $81.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 2,732,476 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Quidel Corp (QDEL)

Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund added to a holding in Quidel Corp by 27.38%. The purchase prices were between $104.07 and $132.21, with an estimated average price of $118.06. The stock is now traded at around $153.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,454,086 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Repligen Corp (RGEN)

Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund added to a holding in Repligen Corp by 39.26%. The purchase prices were between $165.87 and $220.95, with an estimated average price of $193.85. The stock is now traded at around $306.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 520,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iRhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC)

Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund sold out a holding in iRhythm Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $61.8 and $138.86, with an estimated average price of $80.97.

Sold Out: (EGOV)

Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.9 and $34, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Sold Out: (CMD)

Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $79.84 and $89.66, with an estimated average price of $84.55.

Sold Out: Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (CYCN)

Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund sold out a holding in Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $2.18 and $4.29, with an estimated average price of $3.13.

Reduced: Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH)

Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund reduced to a holding in Manhattan Associates Inc by 20.34%. The sale prices were between $116.89 and $146.33, with an estimated average price of $132.81. The stock is now traded at around $156.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.12%. Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund still held 2,524,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)

Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund reduced to a holding in Bio-Techne Corp by 20.4%. The sale prices were between $381.93 and $450.26, with an estimated average price of $419.83. The stock is now traded at around $534.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.86%. Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund still held 593,099 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Proto Labs Inc (PRLB)

Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund reduced to a holding in Proto Labs Inc by 23.59%. The sale prices were between $84.87 and $121.75, with an estimated average price of $99.04. The stock is now traded at around $75.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.72%. Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund still held 1,297,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Blackbaud Inc (BLKB)

Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund reduced to a holding in Blackbaud Inc by 29.12%. The sale prices were between $65.98 and $79.02, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $69.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund still held 945,977 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund. Also check out:

insider