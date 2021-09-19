Calvert Small Cap Fund Buys Agiliti Inc, Independent Bank Group Inc, Olo Inc, Sells Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Lithia Motors Inc, Mueller Water Products,

New Purchases: AGTI, IBTX, KNSL, HOG, EEFT, HAYW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Agiliti Inc, Independent Bank Group Inc, Olo Inc, Ncino Inc, Addus HomeCare Corp, sells Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Lithia Motors Inc, Mueller Water Products,, Brunswick Corp, First Citizens BancShares Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Calvert Small Cap Fund. As of 2021Q2, Calvert Small Cap Fund owns 81 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The AZEK Co Inc (AZEK) - 1,731,843 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.41% National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) - 1,396,540 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.38% Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX) - 777,821 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Performance Food Group Co (PFGC) - 1,239,405 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.18% Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX) - 1,213,232 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.32%

Calvert Small Cap Fund initiated holding in Agiliti Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $25.56, with an estimated average price of $16.89. The stock is now traded at around $22.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 1,319,238 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert Small Cap Fund initiated holding in Independent Bank Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.6 and $79.81, with an estimated average price of $75.7. The stock is now traded at around $65.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 377,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert Small Cap Fund initiated holding in Kinsale Capital Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.05 and $177.47, with an estimated average price of $165.11. The stock is now traded at around $162.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 86,107 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert Small Cap Fund initiated holding in Harley-Davidson Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.96 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $46.24. The stock is now traded at around $37.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 279,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert Small Cap Fund initiated holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.35 and $156.96, with an estimated average price of $145.61. The stock is now traded at around $127.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 73,676 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert Small Cap Fund initiated holding in Hayward Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.18 and $26.02, with an estimated average price of $21.74. The stock is now traded at around $21.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 368,593 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert Small Cap Fund added to a holding in Olo Inc by 402.18%. The purchase prices were between $23.3 and $42.87, with an estimated average price of $31.61. The stock is now traded at around $34.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 826,877 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert Small Cap Fund added to a holding in Ncino Inc by 156.85%. The purchase prices were between $49.76 and $72.36, with an estimated average price of $63.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 456,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert Small Cap Fund added to a holding in Addus HomeCare Corp by 95.19%. The purchase prices were between $80.75 and $110.22, with an estimated average price of $97.49. The stock is now traded at around $86.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 375,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert Small Cap Fund added to a holding in Altair Engineering Inc by 93.89%. The purchase prices were between $61.59 and $71.46, with an estimated average price of $65.52. The stock is now traded at around $74.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 478,917 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert Small Cap Fund added to a holding in Performance Food Group Co by 31.18%. The purchase prices were between $47.09 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $52.92. The stock is now traded at around $45.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,239,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert Small Cap Fund added to a holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 62.52%. The purchase prices were between $69.78 and $76.88, with an estimated average price of $73.79. The stock is now traded at around $72.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 494,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The sale prices were between $56.61 and $92.91, with an estimated average price of $64.87.

Calvert Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The sale prices were between $313.14 and $402.83, with an estimated average price of $362.47.

Calvert Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in First Citizens BancShares Inc. The sale prices were between $808.42 and $892.03, with an estimated average price of $852.33.

Calvert Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in Lydall Inc. The sale prices were between $30.96 and $61.72, with an estimated average price of $38.29.

Calvert Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in Core Laboratories NV. The sale prices were between $26.2 and $48.31, with an estimated average price of $35.75.

Calvert Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in Asbury Automotive Group Inc. The sale prices were between $158.27 and $215.17, with an estimated average price of $192.54.

Calvert Small Cap Fund reduced to a holding in Mueller Water Products, Inc. by 36.64%. The sale prices were between $13.43 and $14.88, with an estimated average price of $14.34. The stock is now traded at around $15.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.8%. Calvert Small Cap Fund still held 2,475,896 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert Small Cap Fund reduced to a holding in Brunswick Corp by 69.42%. The sale prices were between $92.69 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $101.65. The stock is now traded at around $97.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. Calvert Small Cap Fund still held 85,556 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert Small Cap Fund reduced to a holding in AMN Healthcare Services Inc by 44.35%. The sale prices were between $73.38 and $96.98, with an estimated average price of $86.41. The stock is now traded at around $112.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. Calvert Small Cap Fund still held 224,837 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert Small Cap Fund reduced to a holding in Haemonetics Corp by 28.46%. The sale prices were between $51.81 and $118.56, with an estimated average price of $71.78. The stock is now traded at around $70.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.53%. Calvert Small Cap Fund still held 302,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert Small Cap Fund reduced to a holding in AMERISAFE Inc by 30.36%. The sale prices were between $59.27 and $66.65, with an estimated average price of $63.56. The stock is now traded at around $54.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Calvert Small Cap Fund still held 421,461 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert Small Cap Fund reduced to a holding in Dana Inc by 20.6%. The sale prices were between $22.96 and $28.01, with an estimated average price of $25.9. The stock is now traded at around $22.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Calvert Small Cap Fund still held 1,152,233 shares as of 2021-06-30.