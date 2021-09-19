Calvert Impact Fund Inc Buys

Investment company Calvert Impact Fund Inc (Current Portfolio) buys during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Calvert Impact Fund Inc. As of 2021Q2, Calvert Impact Fund Inc owns 3 stocks with a total value of $9 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- (BPY) - 169,100 shares, 10.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.80%
- NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) - 34,128 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio.
- (BPY) - 92,000 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio.
Calvert Impact Fund Inc added to a holding in by 83.80%. The purchase prices were between $17.62 and $19.16, with an estimated average price of $18.27. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.88%. The holding were 169,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.
