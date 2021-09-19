Calvert Fund Buys , United States Cellular Corp, Sells AGNC Investment Corp

For the details of Calvert Income Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/calvert+income+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Calvert Income Fund
- (BPY) - 212,000 shares, 13.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 190.41%
- NuStar Energy LP (NSpB.PFD) - 211,611 shares, 11.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%
- United States Cellular Corp (USM) - 109,600 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.69%
- AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) - 100,950 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.16%
- United States Cellular Corp (USM) - 87,200 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio.
Calvert Fund added to a holding in by 190.41%. The purchase prices were between $17.62 and $19.16, with an estimated average price of $18.27. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.02%. The holding were 212,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: United States Cellular Corp (USM)
Calvert Fund added to a holding in United States Cellular Corp by 25.69%. The purchase prices were between $34.13 and $39.78, with an estimated average price of $37.14. The stock is now traded at around $31.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 109,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Calvert Income Fund. Also check out:
1. Calvert Income Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Calvert Income Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Calvert Income Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Calvert Income Fund keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment