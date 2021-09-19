Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund Buys General Motors Co, D.R. Horton Inc, Nike Inc, Sells Morgan Stanley, Peloton Interactive Inc, CenterPoint Energy Inc

New Purchases: GM, DHI, LEN, PINS, PHM, AMC, STX, CVNA, LII, BILL, RPRX, GME, RUN, BEPC, TOL, SRCL, STAA, VMI, TW, CPRI, GTLS, UNVR, TRIP, EXPI, WK, UPWK, VRNS, RPD, CIT, NFE, CHNG, PPD, WMG, ZI, VRM, AZEK, NCNO, OGN, NCR, AEO, BBBY, CAR, CLH, EEFT, M, PACW, LPX, MSTR, ADS, JWN, AVNT, STL, SSB, UMBF, WBS, WCC, WTFC, CROX, SEM, EVR, TDC, JBT, RCM, LESL, GDRX, DCT, AMKR, DNB, ELY, PGNY, TTEC, SFIX, FWONA, REYN, MCFE, ALGM, ARD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys General Motors Co, D.R. Horton Inc, Nike Inc, Lennar Corp, Pinterest Inc, sells Morgan Stanley, Peloton Interactive Inc, CenterPoint Energy Inc, Fortinet Inc, MongoDB Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund. As of 2021Q2, Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund owns 766 stocks with a total value of $4.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,944,966 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.93% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 868,395 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.17% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 51,465 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.91% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 69,687 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.68% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 98,759 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.90%

Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $51.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 187,063 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $90.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 75,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund initiated holding in Lennar Corp. The purchase prices were between $91.14 and $108.05, with an estimated average price of $99.85. The stock is now traded at around $101.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 66,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 74,626 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund initiated holding in PulteGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.44 and $62.35, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $48.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 58,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund initiated holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.62 and $62.55, with an estimated average price of $25.98. The stock is now traded at around $44.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 57,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund added to a holding in Nike Inc by 39.79%. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $156.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 150,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 189.70%. The purchase prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36. The stock is now traded at around $135.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 48,992 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 24.09%. The purchase prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74. The stock is now traded at around $287.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 28,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 50.36%. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $263.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 26,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 29.42%. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $352.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 21,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 45.72%. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $62.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 110,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59.

Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68.

Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund sold out a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $22.65 and $26.15, with an estimated average price of $24.5.

Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $184.42 and $247.04, with an estimated average price of $212.67.

Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund sold out a holding in MongoDB Inc. The sale prices were between $244.74 and $389.23, with an estimated average price of $308.08.

Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund reduced to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 23.19%. The sale prices were between $403.34 and $470.2, with an estimated average price of $441.14. The stock is now traded at around $466.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund still held 13,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund reduced to a holding in Discovery Inc by 55.99%. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $26.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund still held 23,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund reduced to a holding in Concentrix Corp by 41.07%. The sale prices were between $147.6 and $160.8, with an estimated average price of $153.7. The stock is now traded at around $166.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund still held 4,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund reduced to a holding in Under Armour Inc by 25.04%. The sale prices were between $19.8 and $25.53, with an estimated average price of $22.29. The stock is now traded at around $21.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund still held 22,834 shares as of 2021-06-30.