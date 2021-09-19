Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund Buys General Motors Co, D.R. Horton Inc, Nike Inc, Sells Morgan Stanley, Peloton Interactive Inc, CenterPoint Energy Inc

- New Purchases: GM, DHI, LEN, PINS, PHM, AMC, STX, CVNA, LII, BILL, RPRX, GME, RUN, BEPC, TOL, SRCL, STAA, VMI, TW, CPRI, GTLS, UNVR, TRIP, EXPI, WK, UPWK, VRNS, RPD, CIT, NFE, CHNG, PPD, WMG, ZI, VRM, AZEK, NCNO, OGN, NCR, AEO, BBBY, CAR, CLH, EEFT, M, PACW, LPX, MSTR, ADS, JWN, AVNT, STL, SSB, UMBF, WBS, WCC, WTFC, CROX, SEM, EVR, TDC, JBT, RCM, LESL, GDRX, DCT, AMKR, DNB, ELY, PGNY, TTEC, SFIX, FWONA, REYN, MCFE, ALGM, ARD,
- Added Positions: AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, GOOGL, TSLA, NKE, PYPL, NVDA, V, IFF, MA, ACN, ADBE, CMCSA, HD, JPM, MRK, NFLX, PFE, PG, CSCO, KO, DHR, LLY, PEP, CRM, TMO, VZ, DIS, T, ABT, NEE, INTC, MDT, TXN, WFC, AVGO, ABBV, AMD, AMGN, AMAT, BMY, C, INTU, WMT, BAC, BLK, CVS, COST, ISRG, SPGI, SBUX, ZM, CRWD, MMM, APD, AXP, GILD, GS, IBM, ITW, MDLZ, MRVL, SHW, SYK, ANTM, TMUS, CHTR, ENPH, NOW, ZTS, TWLO, SNAP, ADSK, ADP, TFC, BDX, CAT, FIS, SCHW, CME, CL, ETN, FISV, INFO, ILMN, ICE, LRCX, LOW, MU, PNC, BKNG, PGR, TGT, TDY, USB, UPS, BX, KDP, SQ, DOCU, ATVI, A, ALXN, ALGN, ALL, AIG, AME, APH, ADI, ANSS, BLL, BK, BAX, BIIB, BSX, COF, CNC, CTSH, GLW, CMI, DXCM, EW, EMR, EL, FITB, GIS, HUM, IDXX, TT, JCI, MMC, MLM, MKC, MET, MCHP, MCO, ORCL, PCAR, PPG, PH, PRU, REGN, ROK, ROST, SIVB, SRE, TRV, SWK, SYY, TJX, UNP, VRTX, VMC, WM, YUM, ZBH, CMG, FSLR, DFS, MSCI, KKR, HCA, WDAY, IQV, VEEV, SEDG, TDOC, KHC, FTV, BKR, ROKU, ELAN, TXG, CARR, ABMD, AFL, AKAM, ALK, ALNY, DOX, AMED, AFG, AMP, ATR, ACGL, ARW, ARWR, AZPN, AIZ, AVY, BBY, BMRN, BRKR, VIAC, CDNS, KMX, LUMN, CERN, CRL, CHH, CIEN, CTAS, CLX, CSGP, CBSH, DXC, CAG, ED, CPRT, INGR, CFR, XRAY, DRI, DPZ, DOV, EMN, EA, EXAS, EXPE, EXPD, FDS, FICO, FAST, FDX, FCNCA, FLO, F, BEN, GPS, GPC, GGG, HIG, HEI, HSIC, HSY, HOLX, HUBB, HBAN, MTCH, JBHT, SJM, JKHY, JNPR, KLAC, KSU, K, KMB, KSS, KR, LH, LANC, LNC, LYV, MTB, MKSI, MANH, MKTX, MAR, MXIM, MMS, MTD, MSA, MPWR, MORN, MSI, NDAQ, NBIX, NYT, NSC, NTRS, NUAN, NUE, ORLY, ON, ODFL, OSK, PTC, PAYX, PBCT, PKI, BPOP, PFG, RJF, RF, RS, RGEN, RMD, RHI, WRK, RCL, SGEN, XPO, SCI, SBNY, SKX, SWKS, SNA, LUV, STT, STLD, NLOK, SNPS, SNV, TROW, TTWO, TPX, TER, TXRH, TTC, TSCO, TREX, WEN, TRMB, URI, OLED, VFC, MTN, VRSN, WAT, WST, WAL, WSM, WLTW, XLNX, ZBRA, ZION, EBAY, HBI, OC, BR, DAL, IBKR, PODD, JAZZ, LULU, ULTA, CFX, RGA, VRSK, DG, LEA, GNRC, ST, CBOE, NOVT, BAH, FRC, MOS, HZNP, FBHS, XYL, APTV, EPAM, POST, PFPT, SPLK, PANW, PNR, BERY, RNG, BURL, OMF, CHGG, ALLE, ARMK, HLT, AAL, ALLY, PAYC, ZEN, WMS, CTLT, HQY, SYF, W, HUBS, KEYS, SYNH, QRVO, TRU, NTRA, OLLI, NVCR, HPE, SITE, TTD, COUP, LW, AYX, OKTA, BHVN, IR, DNLI, ZS, EQH, AVLR, VRT, GH, DELL, BYND, BBIO, OTIS, IAC, AES, AEE, CMS, RSG, AWK, APPN,
- Reduced Positions: ECL, ROP, DISCA, CNXC, ATUS, DE, Z, ES, PWR, LBRDK, HHC, XEL, UAA, IVZ, EME, COO, CMA,
- Sold Out: MS, PTON, CNP, FTNT, MDB, VAR, GDDY, CDAY, UGI, DISH, IOVA, IPHI, GRUB, FWONK, PRAH, ACAD, RAMP, AWR, ARNA, CLGX, HAE, KBH, SR, MRCY, NJR, ORA, SWX, TCF, POR, FOLD, TREE, RP, PRLB, ALSN, PINC, OGS, WING, IRTC, ORCC, AAON, UHAL, AVT, AXS, BLKB, CCMP, CRI, CRUS, CCOI, CNS, CBU, FCFS, HRB, HMSY, HAIN, ICUI, MANT, NKTR, NUVA, KWR, RDN, SIGI, SMTC, STMP, STRA, ACIW, THS, UNF, VRNT, GRA, WERN, WTM, EHTH, EBS, LOPE, CCXI, ENV, QLYS, BLUE, PTCT, AGIO, SFM, FGEN, NEWR, BOX, ENR, GBT, MSGS, AXSM, KNSL, EVBG, BHF, DCPH, CARG, CNNE, PRSP, TENB, FTDR, GO, MDLA, USM, SNDR, PS, ALLO, BRBR,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,944,966 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.93%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 868,395 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.17%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 51,465 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.91%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 69,687 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.68%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 98,759 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.90%
Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $51.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 187,063 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $90.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 75,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lennar Corp (LEN)
Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund initiated holding in Lennar Corp. The purchase prices were between $91.14 and $108.05, with an estimated average price of $99.85. The stock is now traded at around $101.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 66,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 74,626 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)
Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund initiated holding in PulteGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.44 and $62.35, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $48.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 58,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)
Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund initiated holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.62 and $62.55, with an estimated average price of $25.98. The stock is now traded at around $44.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 57,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Nike Inc (NKE)
Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund added to a holding in Nike Inc by 39.79%. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $156.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 150,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 189.70%. The purchase prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36. The stock is now traded at around $135.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 48,992 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 24.09%. The purchase prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74. The stock is now traded at around $287.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 28,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 50.36%. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $263.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 26,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 29.42%. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $352.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 21,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 45.72%. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $62.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 110,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68.Sold Out: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP)
Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund sold out a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $22.65 and $26.15, with an estimated average price of $24.5.Sold Out: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)
Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $184.42 and $247.04, with an estimated average price of $212.67.Sold Out: MongoDB Inc (MDB)
Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund sold out a holding in MongoDB Inc. The sale prices were between $244.74 and $389.23, with an estimated average price of $308.08.Sold Out: (VAR)
Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Reduced: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)
Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund reduced to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 23.19%. The sale prices were between $403.34 and $470.2, with an estimated average price of $441.14. The stock is now traded at around $466.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund still held 13,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund reduced to a holding in Discovery Inc by 55.99%. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $26.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund still held 23,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Concentrix Corp (CNXC)
Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund reduced to a holding in Concentrix Corp by 41.07%. The sale prices were between $147.6 and $160.8, with an estimated average price of $153.7. The stock is now traded at around $166.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund still held 4,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Under Armour Inc (UAA)
Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund reduced to a holding in Under Armour Inc by 25.04%. The sale prices were between $19.8 and $25.53, with an estimated average price of $22.29. The stock is now traded at around $21.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund still held 22,834 shares as of 2021-06-30.
