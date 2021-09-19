Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund Buys General Motors Co, D.R. Horton Inc, Nike Inc, Sells Morgan Stanley, Peloton Interactive Inc, CenterPoint Energy Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund Buys General Motors Co, D.R. Horton Inc, Nike Inc, Sells Morgan Stanley, Peloton Interactive Inc, CenterPoint Energy Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund (Current Portfolio) buys General Motors Co, D.R. Horton Inc, Nike Inc, Lennar Corp, Pinterest Inc, sells Morgan Stanley, Peloton Interactive Inc, CenterPoint Energy Inc, Fortinet Inc, MongoDB Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund. As of 2021Q2, Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund owns 766 stocks with a total value of $4.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/calvert+u.s.+large+cap+core+responsible+index+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,944,966 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.93%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 868,395 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.17%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 51,465 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.91%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 69,687 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.68%
  5. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 98,759 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.90%
New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $51.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 187,063 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $90.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 75,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lennar Corp (LEN)

Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund initiated holding in Lennar Corp. The purchase prices were between $91.14 and $108.05, with an estimated average price of $99.85. The stock is now traded at around $101.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 66,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 74,626 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)

Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund initiated holding in PulteGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.44 and $62.35, with an estimated average price of $55.85. The stock is now traded at around $48.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 58,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund initiated holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.62 and $62.55, with an estimated average price of $25.98. The stock is now traded at around $44.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 57,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund added to a holding in Nike Inc by 39.79%. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $156.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 150,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 189.70%. The purchase prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36. The stock is now traded at around $135.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 48,992 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 24.09%. The purchase prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74. The stock is now traded at around $287.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 28,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 50.36%. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $263.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 26,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 29.42%. The purchase prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96. The stock is now traded at around $352.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 21,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 45.72%. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $62.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 110,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59.

Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68.

Sold Out: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP)

Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund sold out a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $22.65 and $26.15, with an estimated average price of $24.5.

Sold Out: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $184.42 and $247.04, with an estimated average price of $212.67.

Sold Out: MongoDB Inc (MDB)

Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund sold out a holding in MongoDB Inc. The sale prices were between $244.74 and $389.23, with an estimated average price of $308.08.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Reduced: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund reduced to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 23.19%. The sale prices were between $403.34 and $470.2, with an estimated average price of $441.14. The stock is now traded at around $466.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund still held 13,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund reduced to a holding in Discovery Inc by 55.99%. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $26.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund still held 23,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Concentrix Corp (CNXC)

Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund reduced to a holding in Concentrix Corp by 41.07%. The sale prices were between $147.6 and $160.8, with an estimated average price of $153.7. The stock is now traded at around $166.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund still held 4,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Under Armour Inc (UAA)

Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund reduced to a holding in Under Armour Inc by 25.04%. The sale prices were between $19.8 and $25.53, with an estimated average price of $22.29. The stock is now traded at around $21.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund still held 22,834 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund. Also check out:

1. Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Calvert U.S. Large Cap Core Responsible Index Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider