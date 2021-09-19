Logo
Calvert Responsible Index Series, Inc. Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Samsung Electronics Co, Nestle SA, Sells Honda Motor Co, Ferrari NV, Sika AG

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Calvert Responsible Index Series, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Samsung Electronics Co, Nestle SA, Volkswagen AG, Roche Holding AG, sells Honda Motor Co, Ferrari NV, Sika AG, APA Group, Nissan Motor Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Calvert Responsible Index Series, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Calvert Responsible Index Series, Inc. owns 788 stocks with a total value of $577 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Calvert International Responsible Index Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/calvert+international+responsible+index+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Calvert International Responsible Index Fund
  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 682,240 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.90%
  2. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 156,645 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.09%
  3. Nestle SA (NESN) - 83,406 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.37%
  4. ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 12,295 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.23%
  5. Roche Holding AG (ROG) - 22,070 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.36%
New Purchase: BlueScope Steel Ltd (BSL)

Calvert Responsible Index Series, Inc. initiated holding in BlueScope Steel Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $23.38, with an estimated average price of $21.46. The stock is now traded at around $23.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 42,161 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kia Corp (000270)

Calvert Responsible Index Series, Inc. initiated holding in Kia Corp. The purchase prices were between $77000 and $91500, with an estimated average price of $85106.2. The stock is now traded at around $84100.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Evergreen Marine Corp (Taiwan) Ltd (2603)

Calvert Responsible Index Series, Inc. initiated holding in Evergreen Marine Corp (Taiwan) Ltd. The purchase prices were between $45.5 and $197, with an estimated average price of $94.91. The stock is now traded at around $128.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 87,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd (00868)

Calvert Responsible Index Series, Inc. initiated holding in Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.95 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $28.27. The stock is now traded at around $26.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 144,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lundin Mining Corp (LUN)

Calvert Responsible Index Series, Inc. initiated holding in Lundin Mining Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.27 and $15.87, with an estimated average price of $13.5. The stock is now traded at around $9.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 62,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Wan Hai Lines Ltd (2615)

Calvert Responsible Index Series, Inc. initiated holding in Wan Hai Lines Ltd. The purchase prices were between $50.09 and $291.82, with an estimated average price of $118.89. The stock is now traded at around $210.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 35,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330)

Calvert Responsible Index Series, Inc. added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 24.90%. The purchase prices were between $547 and $619, with an estimated average price of $591.84. The stock is now traded at around $600.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 682,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930)

Calvert Responsible Index Series, Inc. added to a holding in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd by 25.09%. The purchase prices were between $78500 and $86000, with an estimated average price of $81789.1. The stock is now traded at around $77200.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 156,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nestle SA (NESN)

Calvert Responsible Index Series, Inc. added to a holding in Nestle SA by 21.37%. The purchase prices were between $105.34 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $110.51. The stock is now traded at around $114.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 83,406 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Roche Holding AG (ROG)

Calvert Responsible Index Series, Inc. added to a holding in Roche Holding AG by 23.36%. The purchase prices were between $297.15 and $349.15, with an estimated average price of $316.88. The stock is now traded at around $342.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 22,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Volkswagen AG (VOW)

Calvert Responsible Index Series, Inc. added to a holding in Volkswagen AG by 591.73%. The purchase prices were between $256.6 and $313.6, with an estimated average price of $285.71. The stock is now traded at around $268.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,603 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Calvert Responsible Index Series, Inc. added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 22.23%. The purchase prices were between $503.7 and $589.9, with an estimated average price of $545. The stock is now traded at around $730.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 12,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Honda Motor Co Ltd (7267)

Calvert Responsible Index Series, Inc. sold out a holding in Honda Motor Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $3189 and $3631, with an estimated average price of $3381.11.

Sold Out: Ferrari NV (RACE)

Calvert Responsible Index Series, Inc. sold out a holding in Ferrari NV. The sale prices were between $162.5 and $182.7, with an estimated average price of $173.

Sold Out: NCsoft Corp (036570)

Calvert Responsible Index Series, Inc. sold out a holding in NCsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $806000 and $925000, with an estimated average price of $853125.

Sold Out: Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201)

Calvert Responsible Index Series, Inc. sold out a holding in Nissan Motor Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $520.5 and $615.9, with an estimated average price of $555.21.

Sold Out: Schindler Holding AG (SCHP)

Calvert Responsible Index Series, Inc. sold out a holding in Schindler Holding AG. The sale prices were between $257.6 and $288.3, with an estimated average price of $271.31.

Sold Out: (RSA)

Calvert Responsible Index Series, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $6.81 and $6.85, with an estimated average price of $6.83.

Reduced: Sika AG (SIKA)

Calvert Responsible Index Series, Inc. reduced to a holding in Sika AG by 27.97%. The sale prices were between $263.2 and $308, with an estimated average price of $282.86. The stock is now traded at around $323.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Calvert Responsible Index Series, Inc. still held 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: APA Group (APA)

Calvert Responsible Index Series, Inc. reduced to a holding in APA Group by 49.61%. The sale prices were between $8.9 and $10.22, with an estimated average price of $9.66. The stock is now traded at around $9.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Calvert Responsible Index Series, Inc. still held 39,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Snam SpA (SRG)

Calvert Responsible Index Series, Inc. reduced to a holding in Snam SpA by 36.71%. The sale prices were between $4.62 and $5.11, with an estimated average price of $4.81. The stock is now traded at around $4.921000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Calvert Responsible Index Series, Inc. still held 81,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Central Japan Railway Co (9022)

Calvert Responsible Index Series, Inc. reduced to a holding in Central Japan Railway Co by 24.22%. The sale prices were between $15195 and $18255, with an estimated average price of $16467.9. The stock is now traded at around $15865.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Calvert Responsible Index Series, Inc. still held 4,067 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (GBLB)

Calvert Responsible Index Series, Inc. reduced to a holding in Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA by 46.28%. The sale prices were between $88.26 and $95.8, with an estimated average price of $92.02. The stock is now traded at around $94.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Calvert Responsible Index Series, Inc. still held 1,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Hulic Co Ltd (3003)

Calvert Responsible Index Series, Inc. reduced to a holding in Hulic Co Ltd by 45.65%. The sale prices were between $1155 and $1329, with an estimated average price of $1263.88. The stock is now traded at around $1355.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Calvert Responsible Index Series, Inc. still held 7,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.



