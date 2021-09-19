Logo
Toigo Foundation and B. Riley Financial Successful Conclusion of 2021 Summer MBA Investment Competition

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 19, 2021
Article's Main Image

Winning student teams awarded with $60,000 grant from B. Riley

PR Newswire

OAKLAND. Calif., Sept. 19, 2021

OAKLAND. Calif., Sept. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Toigo Foundation and B. Riley Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: RILY) are pleased to announce the successful culmination of the 2021 Summer MBA Investment Competition. Almost 50 MBAs participated in an immersive four-month summer program uniquely designed to facilitate industry education, mentorship, and the practical application of present-day business strategies led by experienced investment professionals from B. Riley.

Student teams participated in a robust business curriculum spanning ESG and socially responsible investment opportunities, SPACs, Acquisitions and Capital Allocation. The program culminated with a competition to present investment recommendations to a panel of B. Riley professionals and Toigo Alumni. At the conclusion of the program, B. Riley awarded a total of $60,000 to members of the four winning teams.

"B. Riley's contribution to Toigo's portfolio of training opportunities adds a rich, experiential dimension to the Foundation's MBA curriculum and reflects the firm's commitment to the continued development of diverse talent across the financial services landscape," said Kristy Posocco, Director of Education and Career Advancement for Toigo. "B. Riley's investment in the education of these rising financial services leaders and their commitment to diversity and inclusion is evident based on the nearly 20 senior leaders of the firm who participated throughout all phases of the program."

The program provided an outstanding platform to produce and present real time deliverables through a model synthesizing business education, collaboration and coaching based on real-world experience. Additionally, it offered MBAs an opportunity to expand their networks through the development of peer teams and with access to B. Riley's experienced investment professionals.

"This program was as much a learning experience for our team as it was for the MBA participants. We were inspired by the forward-thinking ideas presented to us, and by the overall passion and creativity of the winning teams. Working with Toigo has been an invaluable experience and B. Riley is incredibly proud to support the organization as a partner," said Bryant Riley, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive of B. Riley Financial.

The Foundation's focus on expanding the learning opportunities for Fellows and Finalists of the Toigo MBA Program led to the creation of the program through the enthusiastic engagement and financial support from B. Riley Financial.

About Toigo Foundation

The Toigo mission is to inspire change and advance more inclusive leadership within finance and beyond. Based in Oakland, CA, the non-profit has been focused on leadership development and workplace inclusion for 30+ years. Its programs and services include MBA career development, leadership and advancement support, women in leadership, and Toigo Inclusion Strategy Services. Nearly 1,800 men and women of color have held the designation of Toigo Fellow; today, many are leading teams and organizations in a mix of finance asset classes—and beyond. For more information, please visit http://www.toigofoundation.org

[email protected]
510-763-5771

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial provides collaborative solutions tailored to fit the capital raising and business advisory needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley operates through several subsidiaries that offer a diverse range of complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction and liquidation services. For more information, please visit http://www.brileyfin.com

Jo Anne McCusker
Media Relations
[email protected]
(646) 885-5425

Media Contact

Kristy Posocco, Toigo Foundation, 510-563-5771, [email protected]

Twitter

SOURCE Toigo Foundation

