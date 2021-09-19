Calvert U.S. Mid Cap Core Responsible Index Fund Buys Biogen Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, MSCI Inc, Sells Ford Motor Co, Johnson Controls International PLC, IDEXX Laboratories Inc

New Purchases: BIIB, CMG, MSCI, DXCM, SNPS, APH, EA, ORLY, GIS, CTSH, XEL, VRSK, ES, AMC, HSY, RSG, SPLK, SGEN, STX, BILL, RPRX, GME, BEPC, RUN, TW, CPRI, STAA, VRNS, UPWK, CROX, NFE, CHNG, PPD, ZI, TDC, EVR, GTLS, AZEK, AEO, VMI, NCR, M, MSTR, SSB, LPX, CAR, RPD, UNVR, AVNT, STL, PACW, ADS, CIT, SEM, JBT, WBS, VRM, WMG, WTFC, BBBY, JWN, WK, NCNO, TRIP, UMBF, WCC, DNB, DCT, ELY, SFIX, PGNY, EXPI, RCM, AMKR, GDRX, REYN, FWONA, TTEC, ALGM, LESL, ARD, MCFE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Biogen Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, MSCI Inc, DexCom Inc, Synopsys Inc, sells Ford Motor Co, Johnson Controls International PLC, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Microchip Technology Inc, American International Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Calvert U.S. Mid Cap Core Responsible Index Fund. As of 2021Q2, Calvert U.S. Mid Cap Core Responsible Index Fund owns 610 stocks with a total value of $255 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

DocuSign Inc (DOCU) - 5,811 shares, 0.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.97% Biogen Inc (BIIB) - 4,564 shares, 0.62% of the total portfolio. New Position Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) - 24,996 shares, 0.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.47% Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) - 854 shares, 0.52% of the total portfolio. New Position MSCI Inc (MSCI) - 2,470 shares, 0.51% of the total portfolio. New Position

Calvert U.S. Mid Cap Core Responsible Index Fund initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $300.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 4,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert U.S. Mid Cap Core Responsible Index Fund initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01. The stock is now traded at around $1909.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 854 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert U.S. Mid Cap Core Responsible Index Fund initiated holding in MSCI Inc. The purchase prices were between $419.28 and $542.17, with an estimated average price of $474.93. The stock is now traded at around $641.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 2,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert U.S. Mid Cap Core Responsible Index Fund initiated holding in DexCom Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.96 and $431.72, with an estimated average price of $383.25. The stock is now traded at around $563.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 2,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert U.S. Mid Cap Core Responsible Index Fund initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $228.54 and $276.18, with an estimated average price of $253.72. The stock is now traded at around $325.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 4,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert U.S. Mid Cap Core Responsible Index Fund initiated holding in Amphenol Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.17 and $69.16, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $75.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 18,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert U.S. Mid Cap Core Responsible Index Fund added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 49.47%. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $62.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 24,996 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert U.S. Mid Cap Core Responsible Index Fund added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 30.97%. The purchase prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $277.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,811 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert U.S. Mid Cap Core Responsible Index Fund added to a holding in Enphase Energy Inc by 64.17%. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $188.33, with an estimated average price of $147.1. The stock is now traded at around $160.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert U.S. Mid Cap Core Responsible Index Fund added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 27.58%. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 25,829 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert U.S. Mid Cap Core Responsible Index Fund added to a holding in ResMed Inc by 32.51%. The purchase prices were between $187.97 and $247.09, with an estimated average price of $209.68. The stock is now traded at around $285.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,659 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert U.S. Mid Cap Core Responsible Index Fund added to a holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc by 32.21%. The purchase prices were between $1155.69 and $1397.65, with an estimated average price of $1286.13. The stock is now traded at around $1545.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 743 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert U.S. Mid Cap Core Responsible Index Fund sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28.

Calvert U.S. Mid Cap Core Responsible Index Fund sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $59.67 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4.

Calvert U.S. Mid Cap Core Responsible Index Fund sold out a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $486.36 and $637.08, with an estimated average price of $550.32.

Calvert U.S. Mid Cap Core Responsible Index Fund sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $163.82, with an estimated average price of $152.59.

Calvert U.S. Mid Cap Core Responsible Index Fund sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $45.53 and $53.55, with an estimated average price of $49.41.

Calvert U.S. Mid Cap Core Responsible Index Fund sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $541.53 and $621.76, with an estimated average price of $590.34.

Calvert U.S. Mid Cap Core Responsible Index Fund reduced to a holding in Discovery Inc by 43.94%. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $26.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Calvert U.S. Mid Cap Core Responsible Index Fund still held 6,276 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert U.S. Mid Cap Core Responsible Index Fund reduced to a holding in Altice USA Inc by 34.24%. The sale prices were between $32.08 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.93. The stock is now traded at around $25.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Calvert U.S. Mid Cap Core Responsible Index Fund still held 6,902 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert U.S. Mid Cap Core Responsible Index Fund reduced to a holding in Under Armour Inc by 33.19%. The sale prices were between $19.8 and $25.53, with an estimated average price of $22.29. The stock is now traded at around $21.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Calvert U.S. Mid Cap Core Responsible Index Fund still held 5,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.