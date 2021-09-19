Calvert U.S. Mid Cap Core Responsible Index Fund Buys Biogen Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, MSCI Inc, Sells Ford Motor Co, Johnson Controls International PLC, IDEXX Laboratories Inc

- New Purchases: BIIB, CMG, MSCI, DXCM, SNPS, APH, EA, ORLY, GIS, CTSH, XEL, VRSK, ES, AMC, HSY, RSG, SPLK, SGEN, STX, BILL, RPRX, GME, BEPC, RUN, TW, CPRI, STAA, VRNS, UPWK, CROX, NFE, CHNG, PPD, ZI, TDC, EVR, GTLS, AZEK, AEO, VMI, NCR, M, MSTR, SSB, LPX, CAR, RPD, UNVR, AVNT, STL, PACW, ADS, CIT, SEM, JBT, WBS, VRM, WMG, WTFC, BBBY, JWN, WK, NCNO, TRIP, UMBF, WCC, DNB, DCT, ELY, SFIX, PGNY, EXPI, RCM, AMKR, GDRX, REYN, FWONA, TTEC, ALGM, LESL, ARD, MCFE,
- Added Positions: MRVL, DOCU, ENPH, RMD, CARR, ALXN, VIAC, MTCH, MTD, SIVB, OKTA, CDNS, TDY, XLNX, DFS, KKR, FRC, TTD, AFL, AME, ANSS, CSGP, CMI, HPQ, IFF, LH, MSI, PCAR, PH, PAYX, ROK, RCL, SWKS, TRV, SWK, WST, YUM, ZBH, PANW, HLT, SEDG, TDOC, AMP, AZO, BLL, CBRE, CTAS, CPRT, GLW, FAST, KSU, KR, LEN, ODFL, LUV, STT, GNRC, HUBS, KEYS, LBRDK, OTIS, ALNY, BBY, CE, CERN, ED, COO, DOV, EXAS, EXPE, EXPD, FITB, HIG, BBWI, MXIM, MKC, NTRS, TER, TRMB, VFC, VRSN, VMC, WAT, WLTW, ZBRA, DAL, AWK, HZNP, EPAM, RNG, SYF, ETSY, NVCR, FTV, COUP, IR, BKR, AVTR, AES, AKAM, AEE, AVY, CMS, KMX, CRL, CHD, CLX, CAG, CCK, DHI, DRI, EMN, FICO, GPC, HOLX, INCY, IPG, JBHT, LYV, MKTX, MLM, MOH, MPWR, NVR, NDAQ, NTAP, ON, OMC, PKI, DGX, RJF, WRK, XPO, STE, TTWO, TECH, TFX, TSCO, TYL, URI, MTN, GWW, WAB, WDC, BR, PODD, XYL, BURL, CNHI, AAL, ALLY, ZEN, ANET, CTLT, CFG, W, QRVO, TRU, HPE, ELAN, TXG, ABMD, LNT, ACGL, BIO, BMRN, BWA, BRO, CHRW, LUMN, XRAY, DPZ, ENTG, FMC, FDS, GGG, HBAN, IEX, SJM, JLL, K, KEY, LII, MTB, MAS, NDSN, NUE, PKG, PTC, PFG, PHM, PWR, RF, RS, POOL, SBNY, AXON, TTC, FSLR, ACM, JAZZ, ULTA, LEA, SSNC, BAH, NLSN, FBHS, CHGG, ALLE, PAYC, PEN, ZS, EQH, GH, IAC, AGCO, AAP, ALK, Y, AFG, IVZ, ATR, WTRG, ARWR, AIZ, ALV, BC, CHE, CIEN, CTXS, TPR, CMA, CBSH, CREE, DAR, DVA, DECK, EWBC, EME, RE, IT, GNTX, HOG, HAS, HSIC, HRL, HUBB, IIVI, JKHY, LKQ, LNC, LAD, MKSI, MTZ, MIDD, NBIX, NYT, NWL, NUAN, OSK, RGEN, RHI, SAIA, SCI, SIRI, SNA, SON, SRCL, NLOK, TTEK, TOL, TREX, WAL, WSM, WWD, WEX, ZION, OC, MASI, MRTX, CFX, RGA, ST, CBOE, LPLA, MOS, VAC, ZNGA, FIVE, PNR, BERY, BFAM, ARMK, FIVN, WMS, SYNH, BKI, CABO, BLD, NTRA, PLNT, LW, FND, RDFN, WH, AVLR, ESTC, DT, NVST, SRPT, AYI, DOX, AMED, ARW, ASH, AZPN, BRKS, BRKR, BG, CPB, CASY, CLH, DXC, INGR, CR, CFR, CW, DLB, DCI, EEFT, EXEL, EXPO, FFIV, FCN, FCNCA, FHN, FLO, FLS, BEN, GPS, GBCI, GPK, HALO, HE, EHC, HEI, HXL, HRC, HUN, ITT, IART, IONS, JBL, JBLU, JNPR, KSS, LHCG, LSTR, LSCC, LEG, JEF, LECO, LFUS, MTG, MANH, MAN, MAT, MMS, MSA, MHK, NATI, NEOG, ASGN, PEGA, PBCT, PRGO, PVH, RL, PB, QDEL, ROLL, RBC, RNR, SEIC, SLAB, SF, SNV, TPX, TXRH, THO, TKR, GL, UTHR, OLED, WHR, XRX, NEO, TNL, HBI, IPGP, IBKR, G, IRDM, PRI, FAF, NOVT, HHC, AL, GWRE, POST, RXN, PFPT, GMED, RH, VOYA, XLRN, OMF, TNDM, RARE, PCTY, TMX, CDK, NVRO, FRPT, AXTA, BPMC, LITE, PFGC, SITE, USFD, NTNX, BL, BHVN, DNLI, DBX, SMAR, PLAN, YETI, BYND, CHWY, IAA, BBIO, CNXC, AMG, AN, BOKF, OZK, CSL, CHH, COHR, COLM, CACC, DKS, ESGR, ERIE, FFIN, FL, THG, HELE, JCOM, KNX, LANC, LAZ, MSM, MORN, NYCB, OMCL, PNFP, BPOP, POWI, RLI, SLM, SLGN, SKX, STLD, SNX, WEN, PAG, UBSI, KMPR, UFPI, UNM, VLY, WTS, QRTEA, AWI, TNET, H, COTY, SAIC, ESNT, QTWO, ARES, HQY, INOV, CWEN, OLLI, HLI, PSTG, AGR, RETA, MEDP, HLNE, AYX, CLDR, APPN, SWCH, ALTR, GTES, NVT, BJ, ALLK, VRT, LEVI, FSLY, ADPT, VIR,
- Reduced Positions: DISCA, ATUS, Z, UAA,
- Sold Out: F, JCI, IDXX, MCHP, AIG, ALGN, TT, PPG, APTV, MRNA, PRU, ROKU, CRWD, PTON, CNP, VAR, IPHI, FWONK, PRAH, DISH, RP, TCF, KBH, POR, LOPE, OGS, GRUB, UHAL, CRUS, CLGX, HRB, HAE, NJR, ORA, ALSN, FTDR, CCMP, HAIN, ICUI, RDN, ACIW, EVBG, ORCC, RAMP, AWR, ARNA, AVT, AXS, CBU, HMSY, MRCY, NKTR, NUVA, SIGI, SMTC, GRA, EBS, IOVA, ENV, SFM, PINC, NEWR, BOX, WING, IRTC, BHF, CNNE, PRSP, GO, AAON, ACAD, CRI, CCOI, FCFS, KWR, STMP, THS, UNF, VRNT, WERN, WTM, CCXI, PRLB, QLYS, PTCT, AGIO, FGEN, ENR, MSGS, KNSL, TENB, KOD, MDLA, STRA, FOLD, TREE, GBT, CARG, PS, ALLO, CNS, EHTH, BLUE, AXSM, SNDR, DCPH, USM, BRBR,
For the details of Calvert U.S. Mid Cap Core Responsible Index Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/calvert+u.s.+mid+cap+core+responsible+index+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Calvert U.S. Mid Cap Core Responsible Index Fund
- DocuSign Inc (DOCU) - 5,811 shares, 0.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.97%
- Biogen Inc (BIIB) - 4,564 shares, 0.62% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) - 24,996 shares, 0.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.47%
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) - 854 shares, 0.52% of the total portfolio. New Position
- MSCI Inc (MSCI) - 2,470 shares, 0.51% of the total portfolio. New Position
Calvert U.S. Mid Cap Core Responsible Index Fund initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $300.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 4,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)
Calvert U.S. Mid Cap Core Responsible Index Fund initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01. The stock is now traded at around $1909.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 854 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: MSCI Inc (MSCI)
Calvert U.S. Mid Cap Core Responsible Index Fund initiated holding in MSCI Inc. The purchase prices were between $419.28 and $542.17, with an estimated average price of $474.93. The stock is now traded at around $641.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 2,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DexCom Inc (DXCM)
Calvert U.S. Mid Cap Core Responsible Index Fund initiated holding in DexCom Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.96 and $431.72, with an estimated average price of $383.25. The stock is now traded at around $563.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 2,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)
Calvert U.S. Mid Cap Core Responsible Index Fund initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $228.54 and $276.18, with an estimated average price of $253.72. The stock is now traded at around $325.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 4,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Amphenol Corp (APH)
Calvert U.S. Mid Cap Core Responsible Index Fund initiated holding in Amphenol Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.17 and $69.16, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $75.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 18,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Calvert U.S. Mid Cap Core Responsible Index Fund added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 49.47%. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $62.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 24,996 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Calvert U.S. Mid Cap Core Responsible Index Fund added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 30.97%. The purchase prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $277.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,811 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)
Calvert U.S. Mid Cap Core Responsible Index Fund added to a holding in Enphase Energy Inc by 64.17%. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $188.33, with an estimated average price of $147.1. The stock is now traded at around $160.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
Calvert U.S. Mid Cap Core Responsible Index Fund added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 27.58%. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 25,829 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ResMed Inc (RMD)
Calvert U.S. Mid Cap Core Responsible Index Fund added to a holding in ResMed Inc by 32.51%. The purchase prices were between $187.97 and $247.09, with an estimated average price of $209.68. The stock is now traded at around $285.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,659 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD)
Calvert U.S. Mid Cap Core Responsible Index Fund added to a holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc by 32.21%. The purchase prices were between $1155.69 and $1397.65, with an estimated average price of $1286.13. The stock is now traded at around $1545.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 743 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)
Calvert U.S. Mid Cap Core Responsible Index Fund sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28.Sold Out: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)
Calvert U.S. Mid Cap Core Responsible Index Fund sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $59.67 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4.Sold Out: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)
Calvert U.S. Mid Cap Core Responsible Index Fund sold out a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $486.36 and $637.08, with an estimated average price of $550.32.Sold Out: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)
Calvert U.S. Mid Cap Core Responsible Index Fund sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $163.82, with an estimated average price of $152.59.Sold Out: American International Group Inc (AIG)
Calvert U.S. Mid Cap Core Responsible Index Fund sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $45.53 and $53.55, with an estimated average price of $49.41.Sold Out: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
Calvert U.S. Mid Cap Core Responsible Index Fund sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $541.53 and $621.76, with an estimated average price of $590.34.Reduced: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Calvert U.S. Mid Cap Core Responsible Index Fund reduced to a holding in Discovery Inc by 43.94%. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $26.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Calvert U.S. Mid Cap Core Responsible Index Fund still held 6,276 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)
Calvert U.S. Mid Cap Core Responsible Index Fund reduced to a holding in Altice USA Inc by 34.24%. The sale prices were between $32.08 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.93. The stock is now traded at around $25.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Calvert U.S. Mid Cap Core Responsible Index Fund still held 6,902 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Under Armour Inc (UAA)
Calvert U.S. Mid Cap Core Responsible Index Fund reduced to a holding in Under Armour Inc by 33.19%. The sale prices were between $19.8 and $25.53, with an estimated average price of $22.29. The stock is now traded at around $21.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Calvert U.S. Mid Cap Core Responsible Index Fund still held 5,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Calvert U.S. Mid Cap Core Responsible Index Fund. Also check out:
1. Calvert U.S. Mid Cap Core Responsible Index Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Calvert U.S. Mid Cap Core Responsible Index Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Calvert U.S. Mid Cap Core Responsible Index Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Calvert U.S. Mid Cap Core Responsible Index Fund keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment