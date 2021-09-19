A Trio of Strong Performers That Have Beaten the Market

Shareholders of Carlyle Group Inc ( CG, Financial), Veolia Environnement SA ( VEOEY, Financial) and Avery Dennison Corp ( AVY, Financial) saw the value of their shares increase significantly in recent years, outperforming the S&P 500 Index. The share price of the benchmark index for the U.S. market ($4,432.99 as of Sept. 17) has grown 32% over the past year and 57% over the past three years through Sept. 17.

Wall Street sell-side analysts have also issued positive recommendation ratings for these stocks, which indicates that their shares prices are foreseen to keep on trading higher over the months ahead.

Carlyle Group Inc

Carlyle Group Inc ( CG, Financial) is a Washington D.C.-based asset management firm.

Shares of Carlyle Group Inc have risen 108% over the past year and 118% over the past three years through Sept. 17.

The stock has paid dividends over the years observed, and currently distributes a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share for trailing 12-month and forward dividend yields of 1.96% as of Sept. 17.

In terms of financial strength, GuruFocus has assigned a score of 2 out of 10 to the company. The financial indicator that scores the best is a Piotroski F-Score of 6 out of 9, indicating that the financial situation of the company is stable.

In terms of profitability, GuruFocus has assigned a score of 7 out of 10. The best indicators are the return on equity (ROE) ratio of 88.98% and the return on total assets (ROA) ratio of 16.55%.

The stock was trading at around $51.07 per share at close on Sept. 17 for a market capitalization of $18.23 billion.





The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-book ratio of 4.17 and a price-sales ratio of 3.78.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average price target of $59.54 per share.

Veolia Environnement SA.

Veolia Environnement SA ( VEOEY, Financial) is a French provider of water, waste and energy management solutions to worldwide customers.

Shares of Veolia Environnement SA have risen 61% over the past year and 73% over the past three years through Sept. 17.

The stock has paid annual dividends over the observed years. The most recent payment, $0.849 per common share, was made on May 26 for trailing 12-month and forward dividend yields of 2.43% as of Sept. 17.

Regarding the financial strength of the company, GuruFocus has assigned a score of 4 out of 10. The company has an interest coverage ratio of 3.99, which indicates that the company can continue making interest payments on its debt for the time being. However, an Altman Z-Score of 0.67, together with a Piotroski F-Score of 3 out of 9, indicates an unstable financial condition and a risk of bankruptcy within two years.

In terms of profitability, GuruFocus has assigned a score of 5 out of 10 to the company, driven by an operating margin of 6.21% and a return on capital (ROC) ratio of 14.83%.

The stock closed at $34.88 per share on Sept. 17 for a market capitalization of $20.52 billion.





The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-book ratio of 1.95 and a price-sales ratio of 0.6.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of hold and an average price target of approximately $31.73 per share.

Avery Dennison Corp

Avery Dennison Corp ( AVY, Financial) is a Glendale, California-based producer and seller of pressure-sensitive materials for labeling and packaging.

Shares of Avery Dennison Corp have increased 77% over the past year and 91% over the past three years through Sept. 17.

Avery Dennison Corp has paid quarterly dividends during the period in question. The most recent payment, $0.68 per common share, was made on Sept. 15. The stock offers a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 1.21% and a forward dividend yield of 1.27% as of Sept. 17.

In terms of financial strength, GuruFocus has assigned a score of 5 out of 10 to the company's balance sheet. The Piotroski F-Score of 9 out of 9 and Altman Z-Score of 4.94 indicate that the financial situation is healthy and typical for a stable company.

In terms of profitability, GuruFocus has assigned a score of 9 out of 10 to the company. The financial ratio that scores the best is the return on capital (ROC) ratio of 62.6%.

The stock was trading at $214.68 per share at close on Sept. 17 for a market capitalization of $17.79 billion.





The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-book ratio of 10.45 and a price-sales ratio of 2.29.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average price target of $240.60 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.