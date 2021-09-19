Calvert Variable Products, Inc. Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Open Lending Corp, Sells Penn National Gaming Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Plug Power Inc

Investment company Calvert Variable Products, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Open Lending Corp, Asana Inc, FuboTV Inc, sells Penn National Gaming Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Plug Power Inc, Darling Ingredients Inc, Novavax Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Calvert Variable Products, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Calvert Variable Products, Inc. owns 1992 stocks with a total value of $243 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Calvert VP Russell 2000 Small Cap Index Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/calvert+vp+russell+2000+small+cap+index+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 14,000 shares, 1.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.56% AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) - 31,937 shares, 0.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.58% Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) - 5,009 shares, 0.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.26% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) - 7,948 shares, 0.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.47% Ovintiv Inc (OVV) - 20,556 shares, 0.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.48%

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.39 and $56.22, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $61.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.15 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $38.29. The stock is now traded at around $118.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,799 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. initiated holding in Open Lending Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $43.09, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. initiated holding in FuboTV Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.35 and $34.25, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $28.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. initiated holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.27 and $151.29, with an estimated average price of $112.9. The stock is now traded at around $109.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,153 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. initiated holding in Denbury Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.55 and $80.91, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $71.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,956 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 55.56%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $222.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. added to a holding in Scientific Games Corp by 62.28%. The purchase prices were between $38.52 and $78.14, with an estimated average price of $60.91. The stock is now traded at around $76.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. added to a holding in Invitae Corp by 59.74%. The purchase prices were between $26.09 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $32.65. The stock is now traded at around $31.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. added to a holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc by 275.38%. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $25.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. added to a holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp by 2989.00%. The purchase prices were between $32.97 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $42.78. The stock is now traded at around $55.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. added to a holding in Progyny Inc by 112.50%. The purchase prices were between $44.51 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $55.95. The stock is now traded at around $61.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66.

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61.

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $20.07 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $29.24.

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. sold out a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $62.29 and $76.11, with an estimated average price of $70.49.

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. sold out a holding in Novavax Inc. The sale prices were between $121 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $182.69.

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. sold out a holding in GameStop Corp. The sale prices were between $140.99 and $302.56, with an estimated average price of $194.35.

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. reduced to a holding in Columbia Financial Inc by 21.34%. The sale prices were between $16.37 and $18.66, with an estimated average price of $17.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Calvert Variable Products, Inc. still held 3,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. reduced to a holding in Nkarta Inc by 33.21%. The sale prices were between $23.94 and $36.68, with an estimated average price of $28.86. The stock is now traded at around $31.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Calvert Variable Products, Inc. still held 1,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. reduced to a holding in HCI Group Inc by 27.33%. The sale prices were between $71.52 and $99.6, with an estimated average price of $80.99. The stock is now traded at around $108.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Calvert Variable Products, Inc. still held 444 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. reduced to a holding in Dillard's Inc by 25.3%. The sale prices were between $92.5 and $184.58, with an estimated average price of $127.96. The stock is now traded at around $199.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Calvert Variable Products, Inc. still held 493 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. reduced to a holding in Dorian LPG Ltd by 27.1%. The sale prices were between $12.52 and $15.32, with an estimated average price of $13.97. The stock is now traded at around $11.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Calvert Variable Products, Inc. still held 2,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. reduced to a holding in Farmland Partners Inc by 24.12%. The sale prices were between $11.21 and $14.38, with an estimated average price of $12.8. The stock is now traded at around $12.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Calvert Variable Products, Inc. still held 2,123 shares as of 2021-06-30.