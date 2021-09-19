Logo
Calvert Variable Products, Inc. Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Open Lending Corp, Sells Penn National Gaming Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Plug Power Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Calvert Variable Products, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Open Lending Corp, Asana Inc, FuboTV Inc, sells Penn National Gaming Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Plug Power Inc, Darling Ingredients Inc, Novavax Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Calvert Variable Products, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Calvert Variable Products, Inc. owns 1992 stocks with a total value of $243 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Calvert VP Russell 2000 Small Cap Index Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/calvert+vp+russell+2000+small+cap+index+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Calvert VP Russell 2000 Small Cap Index Portfolio
  1. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 14,000 shares, 1.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.56%
  2. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) - 31,937 shares, 0.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.58%
  3. Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) - 5,009 shares, 0.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.26%
  4. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) - 7,948 shares, 0.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.47%
  5. Ovintiv Inc (OVV) - 20,556 shares, 0.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.48%
New Purchase: Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.39 and $56.22, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $61.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Asana Inc (ASAN)

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.15 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $38.29. The stock is now traded at around $118.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,799 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Open Lending Corp (LPRO)

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. initiated holding in Open Lending Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $43.09, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FuboTV Inc (FUBO)

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. initiated holding in FuboTV Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.35 and $34.25, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $28.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA)

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. initiated holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.27 and $151.29, with an estimated average price of $112.9. The stock is now traded at around $109.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,153 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Denbury Inc (DEN)

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. initiated holding in Denbury Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.55 and $80.91, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $71.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,956 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 55.56%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $222.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Scientific Games Corp (SGMS)

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. added to a holding in Scientific Games Corp by 62.28%. The purchase prices were between $38.52 and $78.14, with an estimated average price of $60.91. The stock is now traded at around $76.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invitae Corp (NVTA)

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. added to a holding in Invitae Corp by 59.74%. The purchase prices were between $26.09 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $32.65. The stock is now traded at around $31.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL)

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. added to a holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc by 275.38%. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $25.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL)

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. added to a holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp by 2989.00%. The purchase prices were between $32.97 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $42.78. The stock is now traded at around $55.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Progyny Inc (PGNY)

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. added to a holding in Progyny Inc by 112.50%. The purchase prices were between $44.51 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $55.95. The stock is now traded at around $61.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66.

Sold Out: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61.

Sold Out: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $20.07 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $29.24.

Sold Out: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. sold out a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $62.29 and $76.11, with an estimated average price of $70.49.

Sold Out: Novavax Inc (NVAX)

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. sold out a holding in Novavax Inc. The sale prices were between $121 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $182.69.

Sold Out: GameStop Corp (GME)

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. sold out a holding in GameStop Corp. The sale prices were between $140.99 and $302.56, with an estimated average price of $194.35.

Reduced: Columbia Financial Inc (CLBK)

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. reduced to a holding in Columbia Financial Inc by 21.34%. The sale prices were between $16.37 and $18.66, with an estimated average price of $17.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Calvert Variable Products, Inc. still held 3,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Nkarta Inc (NKTX)

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. reduced to a holding in Nkarta Inc by 33.21%. The sale prices were between $23.94 and $36.68, with an estimated average price of $28.86. The stock is now traded at around $31.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Calvert Variable Products, Inc. still held 1,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: HCI Group Inc (HCI)

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. reduced to a holding in HCI Group Inc by 27.33%. The sale prices were between $71.52 and $99.6, with an estimated average price of $80.99. The stock is now traded at around $108.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Calvert Variable Products, Inc. still held 444 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Dillard's Inc (DDS)

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. reduced to a holding in Dillard's Inc by 25.3%. The sale prices were between $92.5 and $184.58, with an estimated average price of $127.96. The stock is now traded at around $199.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Calvert Variable Products, Inc. still held 493 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG)

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. reduced to a holding in Dorian LPG Ltd by 27.1%. The sale prices were between $12.52 and $15.32, with an estimated average price of $13.97. The stock is now traded at around $11.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Calvert Variable Products, Inc. still held 2,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Farmland Partners Inc (FPI)

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. reduced to a holding in Farmland Partners Inc by 24.12%. The sale prices were between $11.21 and $14.38, with an estimated average price of $12.8. The stock is now traded at around $12.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Calvert Variable Products, Inc. still held 2,123 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Calvert VP Russell 2000 Small Cap Index Portfolio. Also check out:

1. Calvert VP Russell 2000 Small Cap Index Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. Calvert VP Russell 2000 Small Cap Index Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Calvert VP Russell 2000 Small Cap Index Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Calvert VP Russell 2000 Small Cap Index Portfolio keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
