Calvert World Values Fund Inc Buys JD.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Micron Technology Inc, Sells Prosus NV, Bajaj Finance, Advantech Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Calvert World Values Fund Inc (Current Portfolio) buys JD.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Micron Technology Inc, Bajaj Finserv, Tencent Holdings, sells Prosus NV, Bajaj Finance, Advantech Co, Epiroc AB, HDFC Bank during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Calvert World Values Fund Inc. As of 2021Q2, Calvert World Values Fund Inc owns 59 stocks with a total value of $4.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Calvert Emerging Markets Equity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/calvert+emerging+markets+equity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Calvert Emerging Markets Equity Fund
  1. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 5,180,956 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
  2. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 2,762,625 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.34%
  3. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 10,276,282 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.81%
  4. Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 2,784,396 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.10%
  5. Yandex NV (YNDX) - 2,084,617 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.63%
New Purchase: JD.com Inc (09618)

Calvert World Values Fund Inc initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $265.8 and $336.2, with an estimated average price of $292.94. The stock is now traded at around $307.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 1,655,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Calvert World Values Fund Inc initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $74.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 687,278 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BAJAJFINSV)

Calvert World Values Fund Inc initiated holding in Bajaj Finserv Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9163.15 and $12486.6, with an estimated average price of $11040.8. The stock is now traded at around $16840.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 306,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: State Bank of India (SBIN)

Calvert World Values Fund Inc initiated holding in State Bank of India. The purchase prices were between $328.85 and $439.65, with an estimated average price of $385.17. The stock is now traded at around $454.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 8,330,693 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zhongji Innolight Co Ltd (300308)

Calvert World Values Fund Inc initiated holding in Zhongji Innolight Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.76 and $41.36, with an estimated average price of $36.66. The stock is now traded at around $34.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 7,328,484 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Clicks Group Ltd (CLS)

Calvert World Values Fund Inc initiated holding in Clicks Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $236.02 and $263.31, with an estimated average price of $248.27. The stock is now traded at around $298.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 587,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Calvert World Values Fund Inc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 26.81%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $160.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 10,276,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700)

Calvert World Values Fund Inc added to a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd by 29.10%. The purchase prices were between $573.5 and $654, with an estimated average price of $608.41. The stock is now traded at around $461.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 2,784,396 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Natura &Co Holding SA (NTCO3)

Calvert World Values Fund Inc added to a holding in Natura &Co Holding SA by 109.29%. The purchase prices were between $47.3 and $58.75, with an estimated average price of $51.8. The stock is now traded at around $48.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 7,585,834 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Yandex NV (YNDX)

Calvert World Values Fund Inc added to a holding in Yandex NV by 23.63%. The purchase prices were between $59.83 and $70.89, with an estimated average price of $65.61. The stock is now traded at around $80.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 2,084,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SITC International Holdings Co Ltd (01308)

Calvert World Values Fund Inc added to a holding in SITC International Holdings Co Ltd by 57.62%. The purchase prices were between $23.8 and $32.45, with an estimated average price of $28.42. The stock is now traded at around $32.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 14,931,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Accton Technology Corp (2345)

Calvert World Values Fund Inc added to a holding in Accton Technology Corp by 27.61%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $331, with an estimated average price of $291.67. The stock is now traded at around $266.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 7,487,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Bajaj Finance Ltd (BAJFINANCE)

Calvert World Values Fund Inc sold out a holding in Bajaj Finance Ltd. The sale prices were between $4479.6 and $6194.15, with an estimated average price of $5471.46.

Sold Out: Advantech Co Ltd (2395)

Calvert World Values Fund Inc sold out a holding in Advantech Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $312 and $362.5, with an estimated average price of $338.56.

Sold Out: Mail.ru Group Ltd (MLRYY)

Calvert World Values Fund Inc sold out a holding in Mail.ru Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $20.35 and $23.3, with an estimated average price of $22.34.

Sold Out: Hapvida Participacoes Investimento SA (HAPV3)

Calvert World Values Fund Inc sold out a holding in Hapvida Participacoes Investimento SA. The sale prices were between $14.2 and $16, with an estimated average price of $15.19.

Reduced: Prosus NV (PRX)

Calvert World Values Fund Inc reduced to a holding in Prosus NV by 22.6%. The sale prices were between $1379.04 and $1729.52, with an estimated average price of $1502.86. The stock is now traded at around $1185.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.01%. Calvert World Values Fund Inc still held 1,389,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Epiroc AB (EPI A)

Calvert World Values Fund Inc reduced to a holding in Epiroc AB by 38.62%. The sale prices were between $180.05 and $207.4, with an estimated average price of $193.3. The stock is now traded at around $187.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.78%. Calvert World Values Fund Inc still held 2,466,917 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)

Calvert World Values Fund Inc reduced to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 37.76%. The sale prices were between $68.25 and $77.74, with an estimated average price of $73.43. The stock is now traded at around $74.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.68%. Calvert World Values Fund Inc still held 646,206 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd (02319)

Calvert World Values Fund Inc reduced to a holding in China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd by 32.88%. The sale prices were between $40.15 and $47.8, with an estimated average price of $44.43. The stock is now traded at around $49.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Calvert World Values Fund Inc still held 9,955,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: China Communications Services Corp Ltd (00552)

Calvert World Values Fund Inc reduced to a holding in China Communications Services Corp Ltd by 29.94%. The sale prices were between $3.23 and $3.9, with an estimated average price of $3.43. The stock is now traded at around $4.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Calvert World Values Fund Inc still held 57,453,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Calvert Emerging Markets Equity Fund. Also check out:

