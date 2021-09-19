Calvert World Values Fund Inc Buys JD.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Micron Technology Inc, Sells Prosus NV, Bajaj Finance, Advantech Co

- New Purchases: 09618, MU, BAJAJFINSV, SBIN, 300308, CLS, CHILE,
- Added Positions: BABA, 00700, NTCO3, YNDX, TSM, 01308, 2345, DABUR, 000651, 036570, 00241, ATHM, WEGE3, 105560, 03968, 01299, BIMAS, 2308, WALMEX, BBRI, ATHM, BBCA,
- Reduced Positions: PRX, EPI A, HDB, 02319, ICICIBANK, GFNORTEO, 600406, 00552, SBILIFE, BAP, 00669, RICHTER, MOTHERSUMI, BHARATFORG, 051900, CONCOR, TECHM, UNVR, BZUN, 00152, HCLTECH, 300347, BBSE3, POLY,
- Sold Out: BAJFINANCE, 2395, MLRYY, HAPV3,
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 5,180,956 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 2,762,625 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.34%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 10,276,282 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.81%
- Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 2,784,396 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.10%
- Yandex NV (YNDX) - 2,084,617 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.63%
Calvert World Values Fund Inc initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $265.8 and $336.2, with an estimated average price of $292.94. The stock is now traded at around $307.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 1,655,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Calvert World Values Fund Inc initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $74.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 687,278 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BAJAJFINSV)
Calvert World Values Fund Inc initiated holding in Bajaj Finserv Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9163.15 and $12486.6, with an estimated average price of $11040.8. The stock is now traded at around $16840.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 306,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: State Bank of India (SBIN)
Calvert World Values Fund Inc initiated holding in State Bank of India. The purchase prices were between $328.85 and $439.65, with an estimated average price of $385.17. The stock is now traded at around $454.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 8,330,693 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Zhongji Innolight Co Ltd (300308)
Calvert World Values Fund Inc initiated holding in Zhongji Innolight Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.76 and $41.36, with an estimated average price of $36.66. The stock is now traded at around $34.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 7,328,484 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Clicks Group Ltd (CLS)
Calvert World Values Fund Inc initiated holding in Clicks Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $236.02 and $263.31, with an estimated average price of $248.27. The stock is now traded at around $298.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 587,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Calvert World Values Fund Inc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 26.81%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $160.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 10,276,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700)
Calvert World Values Fund Inc added to a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd by 29.10%. The purchase prices were between $573.5 and $654, with an estimated average price of $608.41. The stock is now traded at around $461.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 2,784,396 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Natura &Co Holding SA (NTCO3)
Calvert World Values Fund Inc added to a holding in Natura &Co Holding SA by 109.29%. The purchase prices were between $47.3 and $58.75, with an estimated average price of $51.8. The stock is now traded at around $48.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 7,585,834 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Yandex NV (YNDX)
Calvert World Values Fund Inc added to a holding in Yandex NV by 23.63%. The purchase prices were between $59.83 and $70.89, with an estimated average price of $65.61. The stock is now traded at around $80.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 2,084,617 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SITC International Holdings Co Ltd (01308)
Calvert World Values Fund Inc added to a holding in SITC International Holdings Co Ltd by 57.62%. The purchase prices were between $23.8 and $32.45, with an estimated average price of $28.42. The stock is now traded at around $32.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 14,931,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Accton Technology Corp (2345)
Calvert World Values Fund Inc added to a holding in Accton Technology Corp by 27.61%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $331, with an estimated average price of $291.67. The stock is now traded at around $266.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 7,487,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Bajaj Finance Ltd (BAJFINANCE)
Calvert World Values Fund Inc sold out a holding in Bajaj Finance Ltd. The sale prices were between $4479.6 and $6194.15, with an estimated average price of $5471.46.Sold Out: Advantech Co Ltd (2395)
Calvert World Values Fund Inc sold out a holding in Advantech Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $312 and $362.5, with an estimated average price of $338.56.Sold Out: Mail.ru Group Ltd (MLRYY)
Calvert World Values Fund Inc sold out a holding in Mail.ru Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $20.35 and $23.3, with an estimated average price of $22.34.Sold Out: Hapvida Participacoes Investimento SA (HAPV3)
Calvert World Values Fund Inc sold out a holding in Hapvida Participacoes Investimento SA. The sale prices were between $14.2 and $16, with an estimated average price of $15.19.Reduced: Prosus NV (PRX)
Calvert World Values Fund Inc reduced to a holding in Prosus NV by 22.6%. The sale prices were between $1379.04 and $1729.52, with an estimated average price of $1502.86. The stock is now traded at around $1185.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.01%. Calvert World Values Fund Inc still held 1,389,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Epiroc AB (EPI A)
Calvert World Values Fund Inc reduced to a holding in Epiroc AB by 38.62%. The sale prices were between $180.05 and $207.4, with an estimated average price of $193.3. The stock is now traded at around $187.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.78%. Calvert World Values Fund Inc still held 2,466,917 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)
Calvert World Values Fund Inc reduced to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 37.76%. The sale prices were between $68.25 and $77.74, with an estimated average price of $73.43. The stock is now traded at around $74.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.68%. Calvert World Values Fund Inc still held 646,206 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd (02319)
Calvert World Values Fund Inc reduced to a holding in China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd by 32.88%. The sale prices were between $40.15 and $47.8, with an estimated average price of $44.43. The stock is now traded at around $49.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Calvert World Values Fund Inc still held 9,955,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: China Communications Services Corp Ltd (00552)
Calvert World Values Fund Inc reduced to a holding in China Communications Services Corp Ltd by 29.94%. The sale prices were between $3.23 and $3.9, with an estimated average price of $3.43. The stock is now traded at around $4.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Calvert World Values Fund Inc still held 57,453,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.
