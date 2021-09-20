Capital World Bond Fund Buys Weatherford International PLC, Sells Chesapeake Energy Corp, Weatherford International PLC, Oasis Petroleum Inc

New Purchases: WFRD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Weatherford International PLC, sells Chesapeake Energy Corp, Weatherford International PLC, Oasis Petroleum Inc, Advanz Pharma Corp, NextEra Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital World Bond Fund. As of 2021Q2, Capital World Bond Fund owns 3 stocks with a total value of $5 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Weatherford International PLC (WFRD) - 172,186 shares, 20.20% of the total portfolio. New Position Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) - 37,359 shares, 12.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 63.69% McDermott International Ltd (MCDIF) - 30,503 shares, 0.10% of the total portfolio. Weatherford International PLC (WFTLF) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% Advanz Pharma Corp Ltd (CXRXF) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Capital World Bond Fund initiated holding in Weatherford International PLC. The purchase prices were between $12.81 and $19, with an estimated average price of $17.11. The stock is now traded at around $16.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.2%. The holding were 172,186 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Capital World Bond Fund sold out a holding in Weatherford International PLC. The sale prices were between $10.22 and $12.8, with an estimated average price of $11.34.

Capital World Bond Fund sold out a holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc. The sale prices were between $59.39 and $102.97, with an estimated average price of $81.72.

Capital World Bond Fund sold out a holding in Advanz Pharma Corp Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.7 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $16.97.

Capital World Bond Fund sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $47.77 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.45.

Capital World Bond Fund reduced to a holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp by 63.69%. The sale prices were between $43.39 and $56.22, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $61.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -15.95%. Capital World Bond Fund still held 37,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.