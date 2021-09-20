Capital World Bond Fund Buys Weatherford International PLC, Sells Chesapeake Energy Corp, Weatherford International PLC, Oasis Petroleum Inc

For the details of CAPITAL WORLD BOND FUND's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+world+bond+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CAPITAL WORLD BOND FUND
- Weatherford International PLC (WFRD) - 172,186 shares, 20.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) - 37,359 shares, 12.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 63.69%
- McDermott International Ltd (MCDIF) - 30,503 shares, 0.10% of the total portfolio.
- Weatherford International PLC (WFTLF) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- Advanz Pharma Corp Ltd (CXRXF) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Capital World Bond Fund initiated holding in Weatherford International PLC. The purchase prices were between $12.81 and $19, with an estimated average price of $17.11. The stock is now traded at around $16.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.2%. The holding were 172,186 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Weatherford International PLC (WFTLF)
Capital World Bond Fund sold out a holding in Weatherford International PLC. The sale prices were between $10.22 and $12.8, with an estimated average price of $11.34.Sold Out: Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS)
Capital World Bond Fund sold out a holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc. The sale prices were between $59.39 and $102.97, with an estimated average price of $81.72.Sold Out: Advanz Pharma Corp Ltd (CXRXF)
Capital World Bond Fund sold out a holding in Advanz Pharma Corp Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.7 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $16.97.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPP)
Capital World Bond Fund sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $47.77 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.45.Reduced: Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)
Capital World Bond Fund reduced to a holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp by 63.69%. The sale prices were between $43.39 and $56.22, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $61.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -15.95%. Capital World Bond Fund still held 37,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.
