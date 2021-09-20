Cgm Trust Buys Public Storage, Extra Space Storage Inc, Invitation Homes Inc, Sells Simon Property Group Inc, Rio Tinto PLC, Southern Copper Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cgm Trust Buys Public Storage, Extra Space Storage Inc, Invitation Homes Inc, Sells Simon Property Group Inc, Rio Tinto PLC, Southern Copper Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cgm Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Public Storage, Extra Space Storage Inc, Invitation Homes Inc, American Homes 4 Rent, National Storage Affiliates Trust, sells Simon Property Group Inc, Rio Tinto PLC, Southern Copper Corp, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc, SITE Centers Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cgm Trust. As of 2021Q2, Cgm Trust owns 25 stocks with a total value of $479 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CGM Realty Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cgm+realty+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CGM Realty Fund
  1. Life Storage Inc (LSI) - 280,000 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.37%
  2. Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) - 180,000 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 800.00%
  3. Public Storage (PSA) - 95,000 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. CubeSmart (CUBE) - 560,000 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 229.41%
  5. Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 700,000 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.67%
New Purchase: Public Storage (PSA)

Cgm Trust initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $246.76 and $304.75, with an estimated average price of $279.57. The stock is now traded at around $311.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.97%. The holding were 95,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)

Cgm Trust initiated holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $35.27. The stock is now traded at around $39.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.37%. The holding were 690,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

Cgm Trust initiated holding in American Homes 4 Rent. The purchase prices were between $33.34 and $39.63, with an estimated average price of $37.02. The stock is now traded at around $39.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.35%. The holding were 660,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

Cgm Trust initiated holding in National Storage Affiliates Trust. The purchase prices were between $39.93 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $56.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.28%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)

Cgm Trust initiated holding in Essex Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $271.84 and $315.4, with an estimated average price of $294.31. The stock is now traded at around $322.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.01%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)

Cgm Trust initiated holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.19 and $211.63, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $239.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.9%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)

Cgm Trust added to a holding in Extra Space Storage Inc by 800.00%. The purchase prices were between $132.55 and $166.39, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $180.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.48%. The holding were 180,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CubeSmart (CUBE)

Cgm Trust added to a holding in CubeSmart by 229.41%. The purchase prices were between $37.83 and $47.68, with an estimated average price of $42.99. The stock is now traded at around $51.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 560,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC)

Cgm Trust added to a holding in The Howard Hughes Corp by 772.73%. The purchase prices were between $95.13 and $110.73, with an estimated average price of $103.71. The stock is now traded at around $87.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 192,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Life Storage Inc (LSI)

Cgm Trust added to a holding in Life Storage Inc by 47.37%. The purchase prices were between $85.95 and $108.42, with an estimated average price of $98.04. The stock is now traded at around $121.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 280,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Cgm Trust sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06.

Sold Out: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

Cgm Trust sold out a holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The sale prices were between $77.65 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $85.74.

Sold Out: Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)

Cgm Trust sold out a holding in Southern Copper Corp. The sale prices were between $59.41 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $70.04.

Sold Out: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc (SKT)

Cgm Trust sold out a holding in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. The sale prices were between $15.13 and $20.2, with an estimated average price of $17.48.

Sold Out: SITE Centers Corp (SITC)

Cgm Trust sold out a holding in SITE Centers Corp. The sale prices were between $13.56 and $15.76, with an estimated average price of $14.66.

Sold Out: Anglo American PLC (NGLOY)

Cgm Trust sold out a holding in Anglo American PLC. The sale prices were between $18.9 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $21.92.

Reduced: Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX)

Cgm Trust reduced to a holding in Brixmor Property Group Inc by 65%. The sale prices were between $20.23 and $24.29, with an estimated average price of $22.23. The stock is now traded at around $23.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.84%. Cgm Trust still held 350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH)

Cgm Trust reduced to a holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co by 80.65%. The sale prices were between $9.32 and $10.68, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $8.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.78%. Cgm Trust still held 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Urban Edge Properties (UE)

Cgm Trust reduced to a holding in Urban Edge Properties by 56%. The sale prices were between $16.52 and $20.27, with an estimated average price of $18.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.5%. Cgm Trust still held 550,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Regency Centers Corp (REG)

Cgm Trust reduced to a holding in Regency Centers Corp by 64.91%. The sale prices were between $56.71 and $68.2, with an estimated average price of $63.09. The stock is now traded at around $68.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.27%. Cgm Trust still held 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Vale SA (VALE)

Cgm Trust reduced to a holding in Vale SA by 37.5%. The sale prices were between $17.12 and $22.81, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $16.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.25%. Cgm Trust still held 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of CGM Realty Fund. Also check out:

1. CGM Realty Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. CGM Realty Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CGM Realty Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CGM Realty Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider