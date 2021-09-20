Cgm Trust Buys Public Storage, Extra Space Storage Inc, Invitation Homes Inc, Sells Simon Property Group Inc, Rio Tinto PLC, Southern Copper Corp

- New Purchases: PSA, INVH, AMH, NSA, ESS, JLL, AVB, PLD, FRT, CPT, FR,
- Added Positions: EXR, CUBE, HHC, LSI, TRQ,
- Reduced Positions: BRX, DRH, UE, REG, VALE, SHO, RHP, PK, FCX,
- Sold Out: SPG, RIO, SCCO, SKT, SITC, NGLOY, PEB, WRI, FOR, HST, AMT, CCI,
- Life Storage Inc (LSI) - 280,000 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.37%
- Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) - 180,000 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 800.00%
- Public Storage (PSA) - 95,000 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
- CubeSmart (CUBE) - 560,000 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 229.41%
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 700,000 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.67%
Cgm Trust initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $246.76 and $304.75, with an estimated average price of $279.57. The stock is now traded at around $311.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.97%. The holding were 95,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)
Cgm Trust initiated holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $35.27. The stock is now traded at around $39.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.37%. The holding were 690,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)
Cgm Trust initiated holding in American Homes 4 Rent. The purchase prices were between $33.34 and $39.63, with an estimated average price of $37.02. The stock is now traded at around $39.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.35%. The holding were 660,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)
Cgm Trust initiated holding in National Storage Affiliates Trust. The purchase prices were between $39.93 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $56.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.28%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)
Cgm Trust initiated holding in Essex Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $271.84 and $315.4, with an estimated average price of $294.31. The stock is now traded at around $322.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.01%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)
Cgm Trust initiated holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.19 and $211.63, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $239.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.9%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)
Cgm Trust added to a holding in Extra Space Storage Inc by 800.00%. The purchase prices were between $132.55 and $166.39, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $180.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.48%. The holding were 180,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CubeSmart (CUBE)
Cgm Trust added to a holding in CubeSmart by 229.41%. The purchase prices were between $37.83 and $47.68, with an estimated average price of $42.99. The stock is now traded at around $51.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 560,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC)
Cgm Trust added to a holding in The Howard Hughes Corp by 772.73%. The purchase prices were between $95.13 and $110.73, with an estimated average price of $103.71. The stock is now traded at around $87.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 192,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Life Storage Inc (LSI)
Cgm Trust added to a holding in Life Storage Inc by 47.37%. The purchase prices were between $85.95 and $108.42, with an estimated average price of $98.04. The stock is now traded at around $121.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 280,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Cgm Trust sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06.Sold Out: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
Cgm Trust sold out a holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The sale prices were between $77.65 and $94.65, with an estimated average price of $85.74.Sold Out: Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)
Cgm Trust sold out a holding in Southern Copper Corp. The sale prices were between $59.41 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $70.04.Sold Out: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc (SKT)
Cgm Trust sold out a holding in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. The sale prices were between $15.13 and $20.2, with an estimated average price of $17.48.Sold Out: SITE Centers Corp (SITC)
Cgm Trust sold out a holding in SITE Centers Corp. The sale prices were between $13.56 and $15.76, with an estimated average price of $14.66.Sold Out: Anglo American PLC (NGLOY)
Cgm Trust sold out a holding in Anglo American PLC. The sale prices were between $18.9 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $21.92.Reduced: Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX)
Cgm Trust reduced to a holding in Brixmor Property Group Inc by 65%. The sale prices were between $20.23 and $24.29, with an estimated average price of $22.23. The stock is now traded at around $23.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.84%. Cgm Trust still held 350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH)
Cgm Trust reduced to a holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co by 80.65%. The sale prices were between $9.32 and $10.68, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $8.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.78%. Cgm Trust still held 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Urban Edge Properties (UE)
Cgm Trust reduced to a holding in Urban Edge Properties by 56%. The sale prices were between $16.52 and $20.27, with an estimated average price of $18.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.5%. Cgm Trust still held 550,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Regency Centers Corp (REG)
Cgm Trust reduced to a holding in Regency Centers Corp by 64.91%. The sale prices were between $56.71 and $68.2, with an estimated average price of $63.09. The stock is now traded at around $68.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.27%. Cgm Trust still held 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Vale SA (VALE)
Cgm Trust reduced to a holding in Vale SA by 37.5%. The sale prices were between $17.12 and $22.81, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $16.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.25%. Cgm Trust still held 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.
