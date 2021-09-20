Centre Funds Buys Western Digital Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Textron Inc, Sells Intel Corp, The AES Corp, Cimarex Energy Co

- New Purchases: WDC, AMAT, TXT, FCX, LHX, PCAR,
- Added Positions: EQT, KMI, CTVA, SCCO,
- Reduced Positions: XEC, GOLD, AMZN, BRK.B, XOM, FB, AAPL, OLN, MSFT, GOOG, CVX, TSLA, GOOGL, APA, BG, WY, WMB, ADM, KNX, MU, EMN, LYB, MHK, JPM, JNJ, MOS, UNH, V,
- Sold Out: INTC, AES, PG, DIS, HD, MA,
For the details of Centre American Select Equity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/centre+american+select+equity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Centre American Select Equity Fund
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 101,070 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.37%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 47,427 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.37%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,720 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.33%
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 111,400 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.22%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,080 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.45%
Centre Funds initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.38 and $77.17, with an estimated average price of $71.53. The stock is now traded at around $57.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 46,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Centre Funds initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $140.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 22,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Textron Inc (TXT)
Centre Funds initiated holding in Textron Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.08 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $64.46. The stock is now traded at around $68.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 43,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Centre Funds initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $33.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 78,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
Centre Funds initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72. The stock is now traded at around $222.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 13,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PACCAR Inc (PCAR)
Centre Funds initiated holding in PACCAR Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.04 and $95.73, with an estimated average price of $91.96. The stock is now traded at around $81.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 31,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: EQT Corp (EQT)
Centre Funds added to a holding in EQT Corp by 20.30%. The purchase prices were between $16.8 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $20.16. The stock is now traded at around $18.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Centre Funds sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.Sold Out: The AES Corp (AES)
Centre Funds sold out a holding in The AES Corp. The sale prices were between $24.44 and $28.63, with an estimated average price of $26.4.Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Centre Funds sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Centre Funds sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Centre Funds sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Centre Funds sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26.Reduced: Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)
Centre Funds reduced to a holding in Cimarex Energy Co by 53.76%. The sale prices were between $59.39 and $74.25, with an estimated average price of $67.39. The stock is now traded at around $77.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.91%. Centre Funds still held 44,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Centre American Select Equity Fund. Also check out:
1. Centre American Select Equity Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Centre American Select Equity Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Centre American Select Equity Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Centre American Select Equity Fund keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment