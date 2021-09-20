Centre Funds Buys Western Digital Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Textron Inc, Sells Intel Corp, The AES Corp, Cimarex Energy Co

New Purchases: WDC, AMAT, TXT, FCX, LHX, PCAR,

Investment company Centre Funds Current Portfolio ) buys Western Digital Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Textron Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, sells Intel Corp, The AES Corp, Cimarex Energy Co, Procter & Gamble Co, Barrick Gold Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Centre Funds. As of 2021Q2, Centre Funds owns 39 stocks with a total value of $161 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 101,070 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.37% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 47,427 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.37% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,720 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.33% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 111,400 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.22% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,080 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.45%

Centre Funds initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.38 and $77.17, with an estimated average price of $71.53. The stock is now traded at around $57.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 46,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centre Funds initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $140.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 22,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centre Funds initiated holding in Textron Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.08 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $64.46. The stock is now traded at around $68.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 43,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centre Funds initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $33.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 78,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centre Funds initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72. The stock is now traded at around $222.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 13,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centre Funds initiated holding in PACCAR Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.04 and $95.73, with an estimated average price of $91.96. The stock is now traded at around $81.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 31,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centre Funds added to a holding in EQT Corp by 20.30%. The purchase prices were between $16.8 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $20.16. The stock is now traded at around $18.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Centre Funds sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.

Centre Funds sold out a holding in The AES Corp. The sale prices were between $24.44 and $28.63, with an estimated average price of $26.4.

Centre Funds sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29.

Centre Funds sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.

Centre Funds sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73.

Centre Funds sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26.

Centre Funds reduced to a holding in Cimarex Energy Co by 53.76%. The sale prices were between $59.39 and $74.25, with an estimated average price of $67.39. The stock is now traded at around $77.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.91%. Centre Funds still held 44,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.