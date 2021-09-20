Logo
Chartwell Income Fund Buys iShares Silver Trust, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Univar Solutions Inc, Sells AGNC Investment Corp, Snap-on Inc, Genuine Parts Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Chartwell Income Fund (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Silver Trust, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Univar Solutions Inc, DXC Technology Co, Southern Copper Corp, sells AGNC Investment Corp, Snap-on Inc, Genuine Parts Co, FMC Corp, Vulcan Materials Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chartwell Income Fund. As of 2021Q2, Chartwell Income Fund owns 89 stocks with a total value of $133 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CHARTWELL INCOME FUND's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chartwell+income+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CHARTWELL INCOME FUND
  1. Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLYpF.PFD) - 294,291 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.36%
  2. Chimera Investment Corp (CIMpB.PFD) - 266,980 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio.
  3. iShares Silver Trust (SLV) - 255,000 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 18,860 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.56%
  5. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 45,446 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.56%
New Purchase: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Chartwell Income Fund initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $20.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.37%. The holding were 255,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Chartwell Income Fund initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82. The stock is now traded at around $83.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 17,911 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Univar Solutions Inc (UNVR)

Chartwell Income Fund initiated holding in Univar Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.54 and $27.9, with an estimated average price of $24.98. The stock is now traded at around $22.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 54,318 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DXC Technology Co (DXC)

Chartwell Income Fund initiated holding in DXC Technology Co. The purchase prices were between $30.83 and $41.42, with an estimated average price of $35.58. The stock is now traded at around $35.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 23,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)

Chartwell Income Fund initiated holding in Southern Copper Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.41 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $70.04. The stock is now traded at around $58.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 8,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Chartwell Income Fund initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $81.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hess Corp (HES)

Chartwell Income Fund added to a holding in Hess Corp by 21.93%. The purchase prices were between $67.02 and $90.66, with an estimated average price of $80.52. The stock is now traded at around $71.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNCN.PFD)

Chartwell Income Fund sold out a holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $25.36 and $27.02, with an estimated average price of $25.99.

Sold Out: Amdocs Ltd (DOX)

Chartwell Income Fund sold out a holding in Amdocs Ltd. The sale prices were between $70.15 and $80.84, with an estimated average price of $77.05.

Reduced: Snap-on Inc (SNA)

Chartwell Income Fund reduced to a holding in Snap-on Inc by 70.36%. The sale prices were between $212.58 and $255.64, with an estimated average price of $239.35. The stock is now traded at around $213.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.35%. Chartwell Income Fund still held 4,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)

Chartwell Income Fund reduced to a holding in Genuine Parts Co by 70.59%. The sale prices were between $115.59 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $125.64. The stock is now traded at around $122.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.2%. Chartwell Income Fund still held 7,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: FMC Corp (FMC)

Chartwell Income Fund reduced to a holding in FMC Corp by 41.65%. The sale prices were between $108.2 and $121.83, with an estimated average price of $115.64. The stock is now traded at around $95.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.77%. Chartwell Income Fund still held 16,164 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)

Chartwell Income Fund reduced to a holding in Vulcan Materials Co by 41.66%. The sale prices were between $165.84 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $178.53. The stock is now traded at around $169.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.73%. Chartwell Income Fund still held 10,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Chartwell Income Fund reduced to a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc by 42.04%. The sale prices were between $126.66 and $141.48, with an estimated average price of $130.88. The stock is now traded at around $154.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.71%. Chartwell Income Fund still held 12,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB)

Chartwell Income Fund reduced to a holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc by 41.64%. The sale prices were between $92.17 and $103.53, with an estimated average price of $98.82. The stock is now traded at around $93.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. Chartwell Income Fund still held 16,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of CHARTWELL INCOME FUND. Also check out:

1. CHARTWELL INCOME FUND's Undervalued Stocks
2. CHARTWELL INCOME FUND's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CHARTWELL INCOME FUND's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CHARTWELL INCOME FUND keeps buying
