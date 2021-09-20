Chartwell Income Fund Buys iShares Silver Trust, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Univar Solutions Inc, Sells AGNC Investment Corp, Snap-on Inc, Genuine Parts Co

- New Purchases: SLV, STX, UNVR, DXC, SCCO, NEE,
- Added Positions: PM, WY, HES, AEP, AAPL, CAT, JNJ, INTC,
- Reduced Positions: SNA, GPC, FMC, VMC, DGX, DLB, ALL, PEG, CIEN, PNFP, DLTR, MAA, PXD, HTA, EXPE, ALSN, AEE, LNC, AZO, UHS, COLM, THG, LW, CMS, SYNH, NLYPF.PFD, KEY, PEAK, PWR, SCI, CAG, LSI, SYF, FANG, MTB, LAMR, PPL, NVT, JPM, XOM, ABT, VZ, MS, T, EMR, C, GM, FL, MRK, MSFT, TFC, HD, PG, PNC, BMY, AJG, UPS, KO, APD, LMT, QSR, CME, LVS, ARCC, CF, CCI, LRCX, CSCO, COP, OMC, PCAR, BA, DAL, BXMT,
- Sold Out: AGNCN.PFD, DOX,
For the details of CHARTWELL INCOME FUND's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chartwell+income+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CHARTWELL INCOME FUND
- Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLYpF.PFD) - 294,291 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.36%
- Chimera Investment Corp (CIMpB.PFD) - 266,980 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Silver Trust (SLV) - 255,000 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. New Position
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 18,860 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.56%
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 45,446 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.56%
Chartwell Income Fund initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $20.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.37%. The holding were 255,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
Chartwell Income Fund initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82. The stock is now traded at around $83.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 17,911 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Univar Solutions Inc (UNVR)
Chartwell Income Fund initiated holding in Univar Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.54 and $27.9, with an estimated average price of $24.98. The stock is now traded at around $22.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 54,318 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DXC Technology Co (DXC)
Chartwell Income Fund initiated holding in DXC Technology Co. The purchase prices were between $30.83 and $41.42, with an estimated average price of $35.58. The stock is now traded at around $35.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 23,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)
Chartwell Income Fund initiated holding in Southern Copper Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.41 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $70.04. The stock is now traded at around $58.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 8,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Chartwell Income Fund initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $81.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Hess Corp (HES)
Chartwell Income Fund added to a holding in Hess Corp by 21.93%. The purchase prices were between $67.02 and $90.66, with an estimated average price of $80.52. The stock is now traded at around $71.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNCN.PFD)
Chartwell Income Fund sold out a holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $25.36 and $27.02, with an estimated average price of $25.99.Sold Out: Amdocs Ltd (DOX)
Chartwell Income Fund sold out a holding in Amdocs Ltd. The sale prices were between $70.15 and $80.84, with an estimated average price of $77.05.Reduced: Snap-on Inc (SNA)
Chartwell Income Fund reduced to a holding in Snap-on Inc by 70.36%. The sale prices were between $212.58 and $255.64, with an estimated average price of $239.35. The stock is now traded at around $213.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.35%. Chartwell Income Fund still held 4,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)
Chartwell Income Fund reduced to a holding in Genuine Parts Co by 70.59%. The sale prices were between $115.59 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $125.64. The stock is now traded at around $122.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.2%. Chartwell Income Fund still held 7,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: FMC Corp (FMC)
Chartwell Income Fund reduced to a holding in FMC Corp by 41.65%. The sale prices were between $108.2 and $121.83, with an estimated average price of $115.64. The stock is now traded at around $95.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.77%. Chartwell Income Fund still held 16,164 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)
Chartwell Income Fund reduced to a holding in Vulcan Materials Co by 41.66%. The sale prices were between $165.84 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $178.53. The stock is now traded at around $169.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.73%. Chartwell Income Fund still held 10,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)
Chartwell Income Fund reduced to a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc by 42.04%. The sale prices were between $126.66 and $141.48, with an estimated average price of $130.88. The stock is now traded at around $154.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.71%. Chartwell Income Fund still held 12,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB)
Chartwell Income Fund reduced to a holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc by 41.64%. The sale prices were between $92.17 and $103.53, with an estimated average price of $98.82. The stock is now traded at around $93.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. Chartwell Income Fund still held 16,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.
