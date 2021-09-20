Chartwell Income Fund Buys iShares Silver Trust, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Univar Solutions Inc, Sells AGNC Investment Corp, Snap-on Inc, Genuine Parts Co

New Purchases: SLV, STX, UNVR, DXC, SCCO, NEE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Silver Trust, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Univar Solutions Inc, DXC Technology Co, Southern Copper Corp, sells AGNC Investment Corp, Snap-on Inc, Genuine Parts Co, FMC Corp, Vulcan Materials Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chartwell Income Fund. As of 2021Q2, Chartwell Income Fund owns 89 stocks with a total value of $133 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLYpF.PFD) - 294,291 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.36% Chimera Investment Corp (CIMpB.PFD) - 266,980 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. iShares Silver Trust (SLV) - 255,000 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. New Position JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 18,860 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.56% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 45,446 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.56%

Chartwell Income Fund initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $20.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.37%. The holding were 255,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chartwell Income Fund initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82. The stock is now traded at around $83.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 17,911 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chartwell Income Fund initiated holding in Univar Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.54 and $27.9, with an estimated average price of $24.98. The stock is now traded at around $22.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 54,318 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chartwell Income Fund initiated holding in DXC Technology Co. The purchase prices were between $30.83 and $41.42, with an estimated average price of $35.58. The stock is now traded at around $35.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 23,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chartwell Income Fund initiated holding in Southern Copper Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.41 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $70.04. The stock is now traded at around $58.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 8,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chartwell Income Fund initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $81.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chartwell Income Fund added to a holding in Hess Corp by 21.93%. The purchase prices were between $67.02 and $90.66, with an estimated average price of $80.52. The stock is now traded at around $71.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chartwell Income Fund sold out a holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $25.36 and $27.02, with an estimated average price of $25.99.

Chartwell Income Fund sold out a holding in Amdocs Ltd. The sale prices were between $70.15 and $80.84, with an estimated average price of $77.05.

Chartwell Income Fund reduced to a holding in Snap-on Inc by 70.36%. The sale prices were between $212.58 and $255.64, with an estimated average price of $239.35. The stock is now traded at around $213.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.35%. Chartwell Income Fund still held 4,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chartwell Income Fund reduced to a holding in Genuine Parts Co by 70.59%. The sale prices were between $115.59 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $125.64. The stock is now traded at around $122.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.2%. Chartwell Income Fund still held 7,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chartwell Income Fund reduced to a holding in FMC Corp by 41.65%. The sale prices were between $108.2 and $121.83, with an estimated average price of $115.64. The stock is now traded at around $95.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.77%. Chartwell Income Fund still held 16,164 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chartwell Income Fund reduced to a holding in Vulcan Materials Co by 41.66%. The sale prices were between $165.84 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $178.53. The stock is now traded at around $169.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.73%. Chartwell Income Fund still held 10,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chartwell Income Fund reduced to a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc by 42.04%. The sale prices were between $126.66 and $141.48, with an estimated average price of $130.88. The stock is now traded at around $154.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.71%. Chartwell Income Fund still held 12,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chartwell Income Fund reduced to a holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc by 41.64%. The sale prices were between $92.17 and $103.53, with an estimated average price of $98.82. The stock is now traded at around $93.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. Chartwell Income Fund still held 16,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.