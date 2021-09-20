Chartwell Funds Buys Univar Solutions Inc, DXC Technology Co, Sells Snap-on Inc, Genuine Parts Co, Amdocs

New Purchases: UNVR, DXC,

Investment company Chartwell Funds Current Portfolio ) buys Univar Solutions Inc, DXC Technology Co, sells Snap-on Inc, Genuine Parts Co, Amdocs during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chartwell Funds. As of 2021Q2, Chartwell Funds owns 36 stocks with a total value of $32 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Allstate Corp (ALL) - 10,285 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. FMC Corp (FMC) - 11,987 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) - 7,420 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) - 9,407 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) - 7,332 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio.

Chartwell Funds initiated holding in Univar Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.54 and $27.9, with an estimated average price of $24.98. The stock is now traded at around $22.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 40,135 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chartwell Funds initiated holding in DXC Technology Co. The purchase prices were between $30.83 and $41.42, with an estimated average price of $35.58. The stock is now traded at around $35.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 17,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chartwell Funds sold out a holding in Amdocs Ltd. The sale prices were between $70.15 and $80.84, with an estimated average price of $77.05.