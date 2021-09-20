City National Rochdale Funds Buys Newell Brands Inc, First Horizon Corp, ConocoPhillips, Sells Clorox Co, Healthcare Trust of America Inc, JPMorgan Chase

- New Purchases: NWL, FHN,
- Added Positions: COP,
- Reduced Positions: PGX,
- Sold Out: CLX, HTA, JPM, KMB, WRK, NSAPA.PFD, PSBPW.PFD, PSAPF.PFD, METPE.PFD, NNNPF.PFD,
For the details of City National Rochdale Dividend & Income Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/city+national+rochdale+dividend+%26+income+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of City National Rochdale Dividend & Income Fund
- Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 30,117 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio.
- Intel Corp (INTC) - 146,000 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio.
- Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 68,200 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio.
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 133,800 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio.
- Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF) - 60,650 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio.
City National Rochdale Funds initiated holding in Newell Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.99 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $27.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 181,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Horizon Corp (FHN)
City National Rochdale Funds initiated holding in First Horizon Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.74 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $18.14. The stock is now traded at around $15.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 191,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
City National Rochdale Funds added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 70.00%. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $58.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 51,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)
City National Rochdale Funds sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75.Sold Out: Healthcare Trust of America Inc (HTA)
City National Rochdale Funds sold out a holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. The sale prices were between $26.7 and $29.52, with an estimated average price of $28.27.Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
City National Rochdale Funds sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04.Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
City National Rochdale Funds sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51.Sold Out: WestRock Co (WRK)
City National Rochdale Funds sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $52.03 and $61.81, with an estimated average price of $55.89.Sold Out: National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSAPA.PFD)
City National Rochdale Funds sold out a holding in National Storage Affiliates Trust. The sale prices were between $26.23 and $27.23, with an estimated average price of $26.79.Reduced: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)
City National Rochdale Funds reduced to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 70.79%. The sale prices were between $14.63 and $15.2, with an estimated average price of $14.9. The stock is now traded at around $15.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.25%. City National Rochdale Funds still held 85,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of City National Rochdale Dividend & Income Fund. Also check out:
1. City National Rochdale Dividend & Income Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. City National Rochdale Dividend & Income Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. City National Rochdale Dividend & Income Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that City National Rochdale Dividend & Income Fund keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment