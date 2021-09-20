Chestnut Street Exchange Fund Buys Organon

New Purchases: OGN,

OGN, Reduced Positions: JPM, MCO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Organon during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chestnut Street Exchange Fund. As of 2021Q2, Chestnut Street Exchange Fund owns 36 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CHESTNUT STREET EXCHANGE FUND's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chestnut+street+exchange+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 65,256 shares, 10.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81% Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 75,680 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 93,420 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.58% Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) - 47,221 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 69,505 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio.

Chestnut Street Exchange Fund initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $34.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,929 shares as of 2021-06-30.