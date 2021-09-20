Chestnut Street Exchange Fund Buys Organon

Investment company Chestnut Street Exchange Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Organon during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chestnut Street Exchange Fund. As of 2021Q2, Chestnut Street Exchange Fund owns 36 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of CHESTNUT STREET EXCHANGE FUND. Also check out:
1. CHESTNUT STREET EXCHANGE FUND's Undervalued Stocks
2. CHESTNUT STREET EXCHANGE FUND's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CHESTNUT STREET EXCHANGE FUND's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CHESTNUT STREET EXCHANGE FUND keeps buying
For the details of CHESTNUT STREET EXCHANGE FUND's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chestnut+street+exchange+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CHESTNUT STREET EXCHANGE FUND
- Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 65,256 shares, 10.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81%
- Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 75,680 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 93,420 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.58%
- Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) - 47,221 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio.
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 69,505 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio.
Chestnut Street Exchange Fund initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $34.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,929 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of CHESTNUT STREET EXCHANGE FUND. Also check out:
1. CHESTNUT STREET EXCHANGE FUND's Undervalued Stocks
2. CHESTNUT STREET EXCHANGE FUND's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CHESTNUT STREET EXCHANGE FUND's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CHESTNUT STREET EXCHANGE FUND keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment