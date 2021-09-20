Logo
Clearwater Select Equity Fund Buys Vroom Inc, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc, Farfetch, Sells Unisys Corp, Xperi Holding Corp, SunOpta Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Clearwater Select Equity Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Vroom Inc, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc, Farfetch, New York Times Co, Huntington Bancshares Inc, sells Unisys Corp, Xperi Holding Corp, SunOpta Inc, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp, Guidewire Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clearwater Select Equity Fund. As of 2021Q2, Clearwater Select Equity Fund owns 655 stocks with a total value of $540 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Clearwater Select Equity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clearwater+select+equity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Clearwater Select Equity Fund
  1. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB) - 305,262 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.23%
  2. Lyft Inc (LYFT) - 151,390 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.59%
  3. New York Times Co (NYT) - 195,369 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.73%
  4. Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) - 17,077 shares, 1.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.40%
  5. Elastic NV (ESTC) - 51,432 shares, 1.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.41%
New Purchase: Vroom Inc (VRM)

Clearwater Select Equity Fund initiated holding in Vroom Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.41 and $48.14, with an estimated average price of $42.41. The stock is now traded at around $24.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 91,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

Clearwater Select Equity Fund initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 197,889 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GameStop Corp (GME)

Clearwater Select Equity Fund initiated holding in GameStop Corp. The purchase prices were between $140.99 and $302.56, with an estimated average price of $194.35. The stock is now traded at around $204.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 7,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR)

Clearwater Select Equity Fund initiated holding in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $142.73 and $173.55, with an estimated average price of $159.06. The stock is now traded at around $144.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Clearwater Select Equity Fund initiated holding in Ingredion Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.92 and $97.59, with an estimated average price of $93.29. The stock is now traded at around $87.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC)

Clearwater Select Equity Fund initiated holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.89 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $67.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,312 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)

Clearwater Select Equity Fund added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 141.00%. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $40.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 112,471 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB)

Clearwater Select Equity Fund added to a holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc by 44.23%. The purchase prices were between $22.3 and $36.02, with an estimated average price of $29.19. The stock is now traded at around $29.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 305,262 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: New York Times Co (NYT)

Clearwater Select Equity Fund added to a holding in New York Times Co by 59.73%. The purchase prices were between $40.11 and $50.62, with an estimated average price of $44.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 195,369 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)

Clearwater Select Equity Fund added to a holding in Wix.com Ltd by 62.38%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $324.25, with an estimated average price of $280.32. The stock is now traded at around $211.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 22,653 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lyft Inc (LYFT)

Clearwater Select Equity Fund added to a holding in Lyft Inc by 38.59%. The purchase prices were between $46.02 and $64.64, with an estimated average price of $57.7. The stock is now traded at around $52.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 151,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: WSFS Financial Corp (WSFS)

Clearwater Select Equity Fund added to a holding in WSFS Financial Corp by 86.37%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $54.54, with an estimated average price of $50.94. The stock is now traded at around $44.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 103,808 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SunOpta Inc (STKL)

Clearwater Select Equity Fund sold out a holding in SunOpta Inc. The sale prices were between $11.08 and $15.53, with an estimated average price of $13.1.

Sold Out: Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL)

Clearwater Select Equity Fund sold out a holding in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. The sale prices were between $6.2 and $6.85, with an estimated average price of $6.66.

Sold Out: Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)

Clearwater Select Equity Fund sold out a holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The sale prices were between $92.05 and $116, with an estimated average price of $103.8.

Sold Out: LSI Industries Inc (LYTS)

Clearwater Select Equity Fund sold out a holding in LSI Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $7.55 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $8.42.

Sold Out: Five Below Inc (FIVE)

Clearwater Select Equity Fund sold out a holding in Five Below Inc. The sale prices were between $177.87 and $202.86, with an estimated average price of $190.94.

Sold Out: The Shyft Group Inc (SHYF)

Clearwater Select Equity Fund sold out a holding in The Shyft Group Inc. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $37.72.

Reduced: Unisys Corp (UIS)

Clearwater Select Equity Fund reduced to a holding in Unisys Corp by 94.83%. The sale prices were between $23.69 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $25.27. The stock is now traded at around $23.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1%. Clearwater Select Equity Fund still held 10,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Xperi Holding Corp (XPER)

Clearwater Select Equity Fund reduced to a holding in Xperi Holding Corp by 93.5%. The sale prices were between $19.89 and $22.66, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $19.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.82%. Clearwater Select Equity Fund still held 13,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Carriage Services Inc (CSV)

Clearwater Select Equity Fund reduced to a holding in Carriage Services Inc by 96.64%. The sale prices were between $35.19 and $38.78, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $45.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Clearwater Select Equity Fund still held 2,669 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: SpartanNash Co (SPTN)

Clearwater Select Equity Fund reduced to a holding in SpartanNash Co by 98.35%. The sale prices were between $19.05 and $20.97, with an estimated average price of $19.94. The stock is now traded at around $20.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Clearwater Select Equity Fund still held 1,856 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Pure Cycle Corp (PCYO)

Clearwater Select Equity Fund reduced to a holding in Pure Cycle Corp by 87.61%. The sale prices were between $13.01 and $16.44, with an estimated average price of $14.27. The stock is now traded at around $13.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Clearwater Select Equity Fund still held 23,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: OSI Systems Inc (OSIS)

Clearwater Select Equity Fund reduced to a holding in OSI Systems Inc by 88.69%. The sale prices were between $92.22 and $101.96, with an estimated average price of $97.29. The stock is now traded at around $93.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Clearwater Select Equity Fund still held 2,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Clearwater Select Equity Fund. Also check out:

1. Clearwater Select Equity Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Clearwater Select Equity Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Clearwater Select Equity Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Clearwater Select Equity Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Author's Avatar

insider