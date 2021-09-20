BizLink Holding Inc. Wins Asiamoney Asia's Outstanding Companies Poll 2021: Taiwan Automobiles and Components

Leading global interconnect solutions provider, BizLink Holding Inc., is honored to win Asiamoney Asia’s Outstanding Companies Poll 2021 in the Taiwan Automobiles and Components sector for the third consecutive year. This award acknowledges BizLink’s unceasing pursuit of and dedication towards strong financial performance, management team excellence, proactive investor relations outreach as well as our exemplary Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

This award affirms BizLink’s inquisitive, agile, open-minded, and collaborative approach in tackling all challenges and in never losing sight of being a sustainable partner. BizLink Chairman Roger Liang said: "We will continue to digitally transform our global enterprise, adjust product strategies according to the changing business environment, expand investments in research and development, and diversify our production capacity to take advantage of the shift to regional supply chains. Corporate sustainability remains core to our culture, including reducing climate change risk, increasing our green revenues, and minimizing our carbon footprint, to improve longer-term stakeholder value."

Asiamoney’s 2021 Poll received overwhelming support from over 1,071 fund managers, buy-side analysts, bankers, and ratings agencies, totaling over 5,787 individuals that voted for 191 companies in their industry sector across 13 markets in Asia.

BizLink sincerely thanks all the individuals and institutions that voted for us in this esteemed poll. BizLink will continue to improve global operations, and most importantly, strive towards building a better future for all. Winning this award for the third straight year only bolsters our resolve towards greater sustainability.

About BizLink

We are a U.S.-headquartered and vertically integrated supplier of interconnect products. Our manufacturing sites in China, Malaysia, Singapore, Mexico, Slovakia, Serbia, and the USA allow for seamless integration into our customers' supply chains by serving the information technology, data communications, medical, consumer electronic, motor vehicle, solar, home appliance, fiber optic, and industrial equipment industries with new product introduction (NPI) and box build as well as system integration capabilities ready at selective sites.

