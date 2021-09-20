Coda Octopus Group to Present Fireside Chat with Alliance Global Partners

ORLANDO, FL, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coda Octopus Group, Inc. ( CODA, Financial) ( CODA) a global leader in real time 3D/4D/5D and 6D underwater imaging technologies, announced today that its Management will present in a fire side chat organized by Alliance Global Partners. This event will take place via Zoom on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



The event will be broadcast live via Zoom. A registration link for the presentation will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations section of its website at www.codaoctopusgroup.com under News/Events.

About Coda Octopus Group, Inc.

The Company, founded in 1994, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets subsea products (software and hardware) including its flagship real-time 3D, 4D,5D and 6D underwater imaging sonar technology, marketed under the name “Echoscope®” and Echoscope PIPE® and also it recently launched Diver Augmented Vision System (“DAVD”). This sonar technology generates real-time 3D, 4D, 5D and 6D imaging and mapping underwater. Echoscope® is used globally in numerous applications including the commercial and defense underwater market. Applications for the Echoscope® technology includes underwater mapping, offshore renewables cable installations and surveys, marine construction, subsea infrastructure installation, decommissioning, diving applications and port and harbor security. In addition to the Marine Products business, Coda Octopus Products Ltd., CODA’s two defense engineering services businesses are Coda Octopus Colmek and Coda Octopus Martech. For further information, please visit http://www.codaoctopusgroup.com or contact us at [email protected].

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Coda Octopus Group, Inc. within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's expectations for the growth of the Company's operations and revenues. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include, but are not limited to, the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic, customer demand for our products and market prices; the outcome of our ongoing research and development efforts relating to our products including our real time 3D, 4D, 5D and 6D underwater sonar technology solutions; changes in the volume or timing of previously delayed defense orders, and other examples of forward looking statement set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended October 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 28, 2021. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

