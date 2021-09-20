Rail Safety Week 2021 – From September 20 to 26 CN Wants You to Be Rail Smart

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Rail Safety Week 2021 – From September 20 to 26 CN Wants You to Be Rail Smart

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Company is Inviting People Across North America to Join the Discussion About Rail Safety

HOMEWOOD, Ill., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (: CNI) today launched its annual rail safety awareness campaign kicking off Rail Safety Week 2021 across North America. From September 20 to 26, CN Police Service (CNPS), along with many CN colleagues, will continue to spread the important message about rail safety in communities across CN’s network. As part of its efforts, it is raising awareness about the potentially devastating consequences of trespassing on railroad tracks and disregarding rail safety signs and signals at highway-rail grade crossings.

“For the past two years, our lives have been turned upside down by a global pandemic. With the availability of effective vaccines, we are looking forward to a return to normalcy. That means a return to the office, or school, and that daily commute and travel will resume. Once again, CN continues to encourage everyone to be extra cautious around railroad property and crossings and to discuss rail safety with loved ones and to ensure that together we can help put an end to these preventable tragedies. Rail safety is a shared responsibility and we are asking everyone to be especially careful when on or near railroad property and at crossings. Look, listen and live! That’s what it means to be rail smart.“

  • Stephen Covey, Chief of Police and Chief Security Officer at CN

As businesses continue to slowly reopen and lives get back to normal, CN is reminding drivers and pedestrians to be extra vigilant around trains and when approaching highway-rail grade crossings. According to our partner Operation Lifesaver, last year in the U.S., 1,901 railroad crossing and trespassing incidents have been reported, which resulted in 198 fatalities and 688 serious injuries.1

Rail Safety is a Shared Responsibility

Together with cities, towns and communities, CN has created powerful allies in promoting the rail safety message in its communities. The Company has already received support from more than 130 municipalities across North America who have signed proclamations in support of Rail Safety Week.

Rail Safety Week Activities

Rail safety never takes a break and, as proud neighbors, we continue to work with Operation Lifesaver, our communities and local authorities, CN Police Service officers and other CN employees to help prevent train-related incidents and injuries during the week with online and safely distanced outdoor activities to promote rail safety.

As a responsible global railroad that links communities to markets around the world, CN is taking all necessary steps to protect our employees, communities, customers, vendors and partners, in response to the unprecedented challenges associated with the pandemic. CN continues to invest into rail safety and this year, despite the ongoing pandemic, is inviting all the communities across its network to participate in activities, at a safe distance, to promote rail safety.

About CN Police
Every year, CN Police Service responds to hundreds of events along CN’s network across 16 U.S. states and eight Canadian provinces. In addition to protecting CN property, CNPS officers deliver rail safety presentations to schools, trucking agencies, bus operators and community organizations. By rolling out strategic educational initiatives and conducting targeted operations, CNPS aims to promote safe behaviors and increase awareness of rail safety. CNPS is committed to making CN the safest railroad in North America.

For more information or an interview with CN Police, contact:

Mathieu Gaudreault
Senior Advisor
Public Affairs and Media Relations
514-249-4735
[email protected]

1 Source: https://oli.org/track-statistics/collisions-casualties-year

ti?nf=ODMyODUzNyM0NDEyODI1IzIwMDY1NDM=
Canadian-National-Railway.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment