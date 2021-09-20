Plus Products Reveals Dual Action Sleep gummies featuring first combined fast acting, long lasting formulation

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF) (the “Company” or “PLUS”), a cannabis and hemp-branded products company in California, today announced the launch of its Dual Action Sleep gummies, featuring a two part formulation that starts working in eight minutes, while also lasting throughout the night.



Highlights:

Two new gummies, Dual Action Sleep Cloudberry and Dual Action Sleep Lychee feature the all-new Dual Action Formula.

The new and improved Dual Action formulation uses fast acting nano-emulsion that starts the bedtime process in eight minutes, while continuing to work throughout the night for long-lasting, restful sleep.

PLUS Sleep gummies are offered in two unique THC, CBN, & CBD ratios and flavors, and both feature PLUS’s proprietary sleep terpene blend.

Each gummy is made with all natural flavors and colors, and contains only 1g of sugar and 5 calories per gummy for a healthier nighttime option.

The two new Dual Action Sleep gummies utilize nano-emulsion technology to embed the THC molecule in a hydrophobic solution that increases both the bioavailability and onset of the THC molecule. This method allows for the THC to stay dissolved throughout its transit to the GI tract where it is then absorbed into the bloodstream.1 The low doses of THC decrease sleep onset latency and increase both slow-wave sleep and total sleep time. Meanwhile, CBN, CBD, and a proprietary blend of sleep-focused terpenes, including Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, among others, help to ensure a longer-lasting sleep.2-4

“The number one desired attribute for any sleep aid is to fall asleep faster5,” said Jake Heimark, CEO of PLUS Products. “Our formula now features emulsification of THC to increase speed of onset, with most users feeling effects in eight minutes - faster than competitive sleep gummies on the market. We have also formulated a proprietary blend of CBN, CBD and 10 sleep-focused terpenes that compound to promote a full night of restful sleep so that consumers can wake up feeling refreshed.”

References:

Crit Rev Food Sci Nutr. 2021;1-31 Front Mol Neurosci. 2020;13:125 Cannabinoids and Sleep (2021) editors Monti JM, Pandi-Peumal SR, Murillo-Rodriguez E Cannabis Cannabinoid Res. 2021;6(1):19-27. Brightfield study, July 2020, n = 414



Upcoming Events To Learn More

To celebrate the launch of the all-new Dual Action SLEEP gummies, PLUS partnered with four wellness experts to create a series of bedtime content, each of which is eight minutes long to match the gummies’ eight-minute onset. Visit www.plusproducts.com/sleep to view the 8 Minute SLEEP Content Series and learn more.

Availability

California THC: PLUS and its family of cannabis-infused edible brands are currently available in licensed retailers across the state of California and online at shop.plusproductsthc.com.

Nevada THC: PLUS cannabis-infused gummies are currently available in licensed retailers throughout Las Vegas.

National Hemp CBD: PLUS 100% Hemp CBD-infused gummies are available for purchase in 43 states across the country at plusproductscbd.com.

About PLUS

PLUS is a hemp and cannabis food company focused on using nature to bring balance to consumers’ lives. PLUS’s mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable – that begins with high-quality products that deliver consistent consumer experiences. PLUS is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.



For further information contact:

Jake Heimark

CEO & Co-founder

[email protected]

Investors:

Cole Stewart

Investor Relations

[email protected]

Tel +1 778.231.6324

Media:

[email protected]

