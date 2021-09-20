Fulcrum Therapeutics™ Announces Multiple Presentations During the Virtual Congress of the World Muscle Society

– Presentations highlight progress in the development of losmapimod for FSHD –

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. ( FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced it will present multiple posters and presentations on losmapimod for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) during the Virtual Congress of the World Muscle Society. These results highlight progress made in the development of losmapimod for the treatment of FSHD as well as imaging modalities for the management of FSHD.

“FSHD is a serious, relentless and debilitating disease for which there are currently no approved therapies,” said Chris Morabito, MD, Fulcrum’s chief medical officer. “The results from the Phase 2b ReDUX4 trial show clinically relevant benefit across multiple structural, functional and patient reported endpoints with losmapimod and represent a major advance for the potential treatment of FSHD. These data being presented support the benefit/risk of losmapimod as a disease-modifying therapy and its continued development. We remain on track to meet with regulators in the fourth quarter of this year and to provide an update on the clinical path forward in the first quarter of 2022.”

Fulcrum-Sponsored Symposium:

Advances in Assessment of FSHD and Clinical Trial Results with Losmapimod

Date/Time: Monday, September 20, 12:00pm – 1:30pm EDT

Presenters:

Jeffrey Statland, MD, PhD – University of Kansas Medical Center

Michelle Mellion, MD – Fulcrum Therapeutics

Rabi Tawil, MD – University of Rochester Medical Center

Baziel van Engelen & Joost Kools – Radboud University Medical Center

Chris Morabito, MD – Fulcrum Therapeutics



Oral Presentation:

A Phase 2, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, 48-Week Study of the Efficacy and Safety of Losmapimod in Subjects with FSHD: ReDUX4

Date/Time: Thursday, September 23rd, 10:30am – 10:40am EDT

Presenter:

Rabi Tawil, MD – University of Rochester Medical Center



Poster Presentations:

Date/Time: Thursday, September 23rd, Available for viewing starting at 11:30am EDT

Posters will be available to registered conference attendees and will also be available in the “Publications” section of fulcrumtx.com.

Title: An Open-Label Study of Losmapimod to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, and Biomarker and Clinical Outcome Assessment Changes in Subjects with FSHD1

Author: Joost Kools – Radboud University Medical Center

Poster ID: EP 168

Title: Use of snRNA-seq to Characterize the Pathogenic Skeletal Muscle Microenvironment

Author: Anu Raman, Ph.D. – Fulcrum Therapeutics

Poster ID: EP 170

Title: Whole body MRI Quantitative Muscle Analysis to Evaluate Efficacy of Losmapimod in a Phase 2 Placebo-controlled Study in Subjects with FSHD (ReDUX4)

Author: Michelle Mellion, MD – Fulcrum Therapeutics

Poster ID: EP 330

Title: Quantitative Muscle Analysis in FSHD Using Whole-Body MRI: Composite Muscle Measurements for Cross-Sectional Analysis

Author: Michelle Mellion, MD – Fulcrum Therapeutics

Poster ID: EP 331

Title: Revolutionizing Drug Discovery in Genetically Defined Muscle Disease Using Single-Cell and High Dimensional Datasets

Author: Alejandro Rojas, Ph.D. – Fulcrum Therapeutics

Poster ID: EP 321

About FSHD

FSHD is a serious, rare, progressive and disabling disease for which there are no approved treatments. FSHD is characterized by muscle degeneration and fat infiltration, initially affecting movement of the face and eventually the arms, trunk and legs. Disease progression results in accumulation of disability, with many patients ultimately becoming dependent upon the use of a wheelchair for daily mobility. Impact on patients includes decreased ability to perform activities of daily living, maintain independence, and lost ability to function or work.

FSHD is caused by mis-expression of DUX4 in skeletal muscle, resulting in the presence of DUX4 proteins that are toxic to muscle tissue. Normally, DUX4-driven gene expression is limited to early embryonic development, after which time the DUX4 gene is silenced. In people with FSHD, the DUX4 gene is turned “on” as a result of a genetic mutation. The result is death of muscle and its replacement by fat, leading to skeletal muscle weakness and progressive disability. There are no approved therapies for FSHD, one of the most common forms of muscular dystrophy, with an estimated patient population of 16,000 to 38,000 in the United States alone.

About Losmapimod

Losmapimod is a selective p38α/β mitogen activated protein kinase (MAPK) inhibitor that was exclusively in-licensed from GSK by Fulcrum Therapeutics following Fulcrum’s discovery of the role of p38α/β inhibitors in the reduction of DUX4 expression and an extensive review of known compounds. Utilizing its proprietary product engine, FulcrumSeek™, Fulcrum discovered that inhibition of p38α/β reduced expression of the DUX4 gene in muscle cells derived from patients with FSHD. Although losmapimod has never previously been explored in muscular dystrophies, it has been evaluated in more than 3,600 subjects in clinical trials across multiple other indications, including in several Phase 2 trials and a Phase 3 trial. No safety signals were attributed to losmapimod in any of these trials. Losmapimod has been granted U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Fast Track designation and Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of FSHD.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Fulcrum’s proprietary product engine, FulcrumSeek™, identifies drug targets which can modulate gene expression to treat the known root cause of gene mis-expression. The company has advanced losmapimod to Phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). Fulcrum has also advanced FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to increase expression of fetal hemoglobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia into Phase 1 clinical development.

Please visit www.fulcrumtx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

