Iveda's CEO Honored at the 20th Anniversary Celebration of Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Iveda's CEO Honored at the 20th Anniversary Celebration of Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

MESA, Ariz., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iveda ( IVDA), the worldwide provider of IvedaAI intelligent video search technology, Sentir® video surveillance products, IvedaPinpoint and IvedaHome IoT (Internet of Things) platforms with smart devices, today announced that David Ly, its CEO was chosen as one of the 2021 Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business. Mr. Ly also received a Certificate of Merit from the New York State Assembly for this achievement. The recipients of the award were honored at a gala on September 15, 2021, at the Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

The Asian American Business Development Center (AABDC), established in New York in 1994, has been recognizing the leadership of outstanding Asian Americans for more than two decades. The Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business Award was established by AABDC in 2001 and since then the gala has been the only such event of its kind to acknowledge the achievements of Asian American corporate executives and entrepreneurs who have made significant contributions to the U.S. economy across a wide spectrum of industries.

The keynote speaker of the event was the Pinnacle Awardee, Anne Chow, CEO of AT&T Business. Andrew Yang, former presidential candidate and more recently mayoral candidate of New York City also spoke at the event.

“I’m humbled to be in the company of so many successful Asian Americans representing such varied industries,” said David Ly.

Other honorees include executives from AIG, Albertsons, Bank of America, Citi, Coca Cola, Colgate-Palmolive Company, IBM, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Pepsico, Pfizer, Ralph Lauren Corp., Target and many other well-known brands.

###

Iveda and Sentir are registered trademarks of Iveda Solutions, Inc. IvedaAI, IvedaPinpoint and IvedaHome are trademarks of Iveda Solutions, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About Iveda

Iveda® (OTCMKTS:IVDA) specializes in IoT platforms that offer service providers a turn-key cloud video surveillance system, smart sensors and intelligent video search technology. Iveda utilizes proprietary command center, big data storage and deep-learning algorithms. Iveda has a SAFETY Act Certification from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology Provider. Headquartered in Mesa, Arizona, with a subsidiary in Taiwan, Iveda is publicly traded under the ticker symbol “IVDA.” For more information call (480) 307-8700 or visit www.iveda.com. To follow Iveda visit:
www.facebook.com/ivedasolutions,
www.twitter.com/ivedasolutions or
www.linkedin.com/company/iveda-solutions.

This release includes forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary materially from those expected. Iveda’s business is subject to significant risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements made herein are qualified by such risk factors, and readers are advised to consider such factors carefully. Iveda undertakes no obligation to revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact:
Iveda
Luz A. Berg
Chief Marketing Officer & GM
Tel: +1(480) 307-8700
Email: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODMyODUwNSM0NDEyNzMyIzIwODQzMzM=
Iveda.png
  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment