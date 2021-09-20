Logo
Comscore and Spiketrap Webinar Will Examine How Advertisers Can Reach Gaming Audiences Without Cookies

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Discussion will explore future-proof, cost efficient targeting that drives campaign performance

PR Newswire

RESTON, Va., Sept. 20, 2021

RESTON, Va., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Online gaming and live streaming platforms are an undeniable cultural phenomenon, and as of the end of 2020, 65 percent of households owned a device on which they played games. That's why Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, is excited to present the "Reach Gaming Audiences Through Predictive Audiences" webinar on September 29, 2021 at 2pm ET.

Comscore's Predictive Audiences are the industry's first cookie-free targeting capability that enables advertisers to reach gaming audiences based on granular consumer behavior through privacy-friendly contextual signals. Comscore has partnered with Spiketrap, the premier contextualization company powering audience intelligence, to create a best-in-class solution for safely targeting gaming audiences.

With third party cookie deprecation fast approaching, Comscore and Spiketrap now offer advertisers and agencies new solutions to ensure that their campaigns will continue to reach the right audiences in a brand safe manner across programmatic digital, mobile, video, CTV, and podcast inventory.

The September 29 webinar will feature Angela Rodriguez, VP, Activation, Comscore, as well as Colan Neese, VP, Business Development, Spiketrap. Key topics that will be covered include:

  • How will Comscore's segments help you to prepare for targeting in a cookie-free world?
  • How can Comscore Predictive Audiences help you to future proof your targeting strategy?
  • What data assets does Spiketrap have and how do these assets fuel segments?
  • What are the top use cases for these contextual audiences and how will they drive greater ROI?

To learn more and to register, click here.

About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, visit www.comscore.com.

comScore_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-and-spiketrap-webinar-will-examine-how-advertisers-can-reach-gaming-audiences-without-cookies-301379963.html

SOURCE Comscore

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ11291&Transmission_Id=202109200700PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ11291&DateId=20210920
