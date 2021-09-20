Logo
CVS Health to Hire 25,000 Across the U.S. During One-Day Virtual Career Event

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, nurses, and retail store associates in high demand to support flu season, COVID-19 vaccinations and testing

Candidates can text "CVS" to 25000 to begin the application process

PR Newswire

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Sept. 20, 2021

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today announced that it is recruiting qualified candidates to fill 25,000 clinical and retail jobs during a one-day national career event on Friday, September 24. These new and existing positions will help the company continue to respond to the needs of communities across the country during the fall and winter months when the incidence of flu is expected to increase and as COVID-19 vaccination and testing remain in high demand.

cvs_pharmacy_healthhub_09__3.jpg

Most of the available positions are for full-time, part-time, and temporary licensed pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians and nurses at CVS Pharmacy store locations and will be filled as soon as possible, helping increase support for patients and fellow pharmacy professionals. Additional roles that are part of the company's recruiting efforts include retail store associates who provide attentive service, assist with purchases, and manage store inventory to ensure availability of desired health, wellness, and convenience products for customers.

In addition to flu vaccinations, the accelerated hiring campaign will aid the company in administering COVID-19 booster shots, pending regulatory approval, while continuing to offer shots to those who have yet to be vaccinated for COVID-19 and patients seeking testing at CVS Pharmacy locations across the country. CVS Health has administered more than 34 million COVID-19 vaccines and more than 32 million tests, with seamless online scheduling available at CVS.com.

"Every flu season we need additional team members," said Neela Montgomery, Executive Vice President, CVS Health and President, CVS Pharmacy, "but this year we're looking for even more. With the continued presence of COVID-19 in our communities, we're estimating a much greater need for pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, nurses, and retail store associates. These jobs offer a rewarding opportunity to really make an impact on public health in our country."

Qualified candidates can apply for these open positions using the company's mobile apply feature by Texting "CVS" to 25000 or by visiting the CVS Health Career Website to learn about jobs in their local area and enter a streamlined digital screening process that facilitates an online application, virtual job tryout and immediate hiring. There will be no on-site applications or interviews as the entire hiring process is virtual.

"By leveraging CVS Health's innovation and technology, we're making it easier for qualified and caring candidates to join our team and contribute to the company's ongoing efforts to help solve the country's health care challenges," said Jeffrey Lackey, Vice President of Talent Acquisition, CVS Health.

Opportunities for full-time employees include competitive pay, paid training, and a generous benefits package, including vacation, 7 paid holidays and one floating holiday, health/dental/vision insurance, employee discounted stock purchase program, 401K with company match, tuition reimbursement, career advancement opportunities, and a 20-30% employee discount at CVS retail stores.

CVS Health employees who refer full-time pharmacists or pharmacy technicians that are hired into the company will be eligible for a cash bonus.

The nationwide hiring event represents the latest investment in the company's employees, who have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic and have been rewarded with bonuses and benefit enhancements. In August, CVS Health raised the corporate-wide minimum wage to $15 an hour, effective July 2022, with incremental increases to the company's competitive hourly rates starting immediately.

CVS Health is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer. The company does not discriminate in recruiting, hiring or promotion based on race, ethnicity, sex/gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability or protected veteran status or on any other basis or characteristic prohibited by applicable federal, state, or local law.

About CVS Health
CVS Health is the leading health solutions company, delivering care in ways no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and our nearly 300,000 dedicated colleagues including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications, or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system and their personal health care by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Learn more at www.cvshealth.com.

Contacts


Media

Investors

Joseph Goode

Susie Lisa, CFA

401-378-5220

401-770-4050

[email protected]

[email protected]

cvs_pharmacy_pharmacist_and_technician.jpg

cvs_health_flu_immunization_2021_7.jpg

CVS_Health_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE09892&sd=2021-09-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cvs-health-to-hire-25-000-across-the-us-during-one-day-virtual-career-event-301379436.html

SOURCE CVS Health

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE09892&Transmission_Id=202109200700PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE09892&DateId=20210920
