Black CannaConference is a GEAUX, Announces Weedmaps as Advocate Sponsor

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black CannaBusiness Magazine, the premier publisher of B2B content for African Americans doing business in the cannabis industry, is pleased to announce Weedmaps as a lead sponsor for the second annual Black CannaConference & Expo ("Black CannaCon"), the only B2B conference for Black professionals in cannabis.

"We're thrilled to partner with Weedmaps, a leading technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry, to ensure a best-in-class experience for attendees," said Kristi Price, founder and CEO of KRMA Media, Inc, the parent company of Black CannaBusiness Magazine. "We feel deep sympathy for the people of Louisiana following the devastating destruction of Hurricane Ida. We are evermore motivated to make this conference as fruitful and impactful as possible for our attendees and the city of New Orleans."

Black CannaCon is the largest gathering of Black cannabusinesses in a conference setting on the Southern Gulf Coast. The event will focus on displays and activations for cannabis businesses and feature the first homage to Black Wall Street. There will be education and networking opportunities for established businesses and up-and-coming businesses in the cannabis industry. Interested businesses are encouraged to reserve their booth space to connect with investors and experts and display their products in front of a diverse group of industry professionals.

"To reach its full promise, and to be the success we know it can be, the legal cannabis industry--both here in the United States and around the world-- must include the investment, participation and leadership of our community," said Cedric Haynes, Director of Public Policy and Partnerships at Weedmaps. "The Black CannaConference & Expo helps make that happen. The networking and education opportunities that Black CannaCon will provide are important, as are the professional and personal benefits for everyone who participates. Weedmaps is proud to be part of it."

Wanda James, one of the most widely respected leaders in cannabis today and the founder and CEO of Simply Pure Dispensary, will present at Black CannaCon as a keynote speaker. As a Black woman, a veteran and a former Fortune 100 executive, Wanda has spent the past decade working to remove the stigma surrounding cannabis and shed light on the racial inequities present in the industry. She and her husband Scott Durrah became the first African Americans in America to own a legally licensed dispensary, a cultivation facility and an edibles company. A decade after the first move to legalize cannabis, Wanda is unapologetically critical of the industry that remains 97% white-owned.

Black CannaCon will be hosted at the recently renovated, state-of-the-art Ernest M. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans on November 18 - 20, 2021. After Hurricane Ida, Black CannaCon is committed more than ever to bringing economic development to New Orleans with the responsible development of a robust cannabis industry.

Proceeds from each ticket purchase will benefit the Cannabis Impact Fund . To learn more about attending, exhibiting, sponsoring or speaking at Black CannaCon, please visit https://www.blackcannaconference.com/expo-overview/ or email [email protected] .

About Black CannaBusiness Magazine:

Black CannaBusiness Magazine is a subsidiary of KRMA Media Inc, a Black woman-owned multi-media company helping Black professionals accelerate their involvement in the cannabis industry through the distribution of curated B2B content, the production of experiential events and the development of original video programming. Our sponsors prioritize diversity and are committed to doing their part to create a more inclusive industry.

About Weedmaps

Weedmaps is a leading online marketplace for cannabis users and businesses, operated by WM Technology, Inc. WM Technology, Inc.'s (Nasdaq: MAPS) mission is to power a transparent and inclusive global cannabis economy. Now in its second decade, WM Technology has been a driving force behind much of the legislative change we've seen in the past 10 years.

Founded in 2008, WM Technology is a leading technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry, comprising a B2C platform, Weedmaps, and B2B software, WM Business. The cloud-based SaaS solutions from WM Business provide an end-to-end operating system for cannabis retailers. WM Business' tools support compliance with the complex, disparate, and constantly evolving regulations applicable to the cannabis industry. Through its website and mobile apps, WM Technology provides consumers with the latest information about cannabis retailers, brands, and products, facilitating product discovery and driving engagement with our retail and brand customers.

WM Technology holds a strong belief in the power of cannabis and the importance of enabling safe, legal access to consumers worldwide. Since inception, WM Technology has worked tirelessly, not only to become the most comprehensive platform for consumers, but to build the software solutions that power businesses compliantly in the space, to advocate for legalization, social equity, and licensing in many jurisdictions, and to facilitate further learning through partnering with subject matter experts on providing detailed, accurate information about the plant.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, WM Technology supports remote work for all eligible employees. Visit us at www.weedmaps.com.

