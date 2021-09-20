Logo
ADAC Sim Racing Expo A Success for Challenger Brand Asetek SimSports

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Debut of Premium Performance Invicta Sim Racing Pedals and RaceHub Software

PR Newswire

AALBORG, Denmark, Sept. 20, 2021

AALBORG, Denmark, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek, sim racing gear innovator, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, and the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming PCs and DIY enthusiasts, today announced there was palpable excitement in its Invicta Sim Racing Pedals at the ADAC SimRacing 2021 Expo in Nürburgring, Germany, during the preceding weekend.

Asetek SimSports was proud to display its initial sim racing products at the SimRacing Expo, including a throttle and brake pedal, and an add-on clutch pedal, along with its custom-made RaceHub software for quick and easy adjustments and calibration.

ADAC 2021 brings together SimRacers from around the world to compete in e-sports competitions and experience the very latest sim racing gear. At the same time, vintage and youngtime touring cars competed against each other in the legendary 1000-kilometer race on the circuit.

"I had the opportunity try out Asetek's Invicta pedals when racing at ADAC over the weekend and have a really good first impression," said Lasse Bak, one of the main drivers of Fyra SimSport. "In sim racing, you have to feel really confident in your equipment to get good lap times. The Invicta pedals are really easy to get used to and calibrate for a consistent feel every time. My teammates and I were even able to get P3 in the qualifying round after only using the pedals a short while."

"The ADAC SimRacing Expo was a perfect opportunity to show off our new Invicta pedals and RaceHub software. I'm delighted that both end users and resellers have embraced the first of our SimSports product innovations," said André Sloth Eriksen, CEO and founder of Asetek.

Eriksen continued. "When we decided to innovate Sim Racing gear, it was to provide sim racers a level of true racecar experiences not currently available with existing gear. And to offer a software that allows easy and simple to use calibration and adjustment so sim racers can get just the experience they want."

The Asetek Invicta pedals will be available for preorder in Q4, 2021 where Asetek will also reveal pricing and delivery.

In addition to the Invicta pedals, Asetek will also offer replaceable pedal plates for a more comfortable feeling for racers racing without shoes. Stay tuned for more SimSports products from Asetek, including wheelbases, steering wheels, shifters, and other end-user customization options.

About Asetek

Asetek (ASTK.OL), a global leader in mechatronic innovation, is a Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2013, Asetek went public while expanding into energy efficient and environmentally friendly cooling solutions for data centers. In 2021, Asetek is introducing its line of products for next-level immersive SimSports gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States. 

www.asetek.com

Media contact

Margo Westfall
Asetek Sr. Marketing Manager
+1 408 644.5616
[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/asetek/r/adac-sim-racing-expo-a-success-for-challenger-brand-asetek-simsports,c3417969

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/6758/3417969/1470386.pdf

Asetek SimSports_ADAC Success_Invicta Pedals_FINAL_Sept 20 2021

https://news.cision.com/asetek/i/asetek-simsports-at-adac,c2955751

Asetek SimSports at ADAC

https://news.cision.com/asetek/i/asetek-simsports-at-adac-andre-eriksen-and-phoenix-racing,c2955752

Asetek SimSports at ADAC André Eriksen and Phoenix Racing

favicon.png?sn=IO12202&sd=2021-09-20 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adac-sim-racing-expo-a-success-for-challenger-brand-asetek-simsports-301380291.html

SOURCE Asetek

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO12202&Transmission_Id=202109200630PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO12202&DateId=20210920
