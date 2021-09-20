Glaukos Announces Licensing Agreement with Attillaps Holdings, Inc.

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS), an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases, announced today that it has entered into a licensing agreement with Attillaps Holdings, Inc. under which Attillaps has granted Glaukos a global exclusive license to research, develop, manufacture and commercialize Attillaps’ proprietary library of investigational pharmaceutical compounds that target the eradication of Demodex mites, which are the root cause of Demodex blepharitis and often associated with meibomian gland dysfunction and related ophthalmic diseases.

Demodex blepharitis and Demodex-driven meibomian gland dysfunction are caused by an infestation of Demodex mites, the most common ectoparasite found on human skin. Demodex blepharitis is characterized by eyelid inflammation and irritation resulting in eyelid redness, discomfort and debris. Demodex-driven meibomian gland dysfunction is characterized by decreased lipid secretion into the tear film and is a leading cause of dry eye disease.

Under the agreement, Glaukos has the exclusive global right to research, develop, manufacture and commercialize products using certain acetylcholinesterase (AChE) inhibitors for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases caused by Demodex mites. Attillaps’ lead compounds have demonstrated promising in-vitro results in preclinical settings.

“This licensing agreement adds a promising therapeutic class that expands the focus of our emerging Corneal Health franchise into new and globally underserved disease indications,” said Thomas Burns, Glaukos president and chief executive officer. “Attillaps’ proprietary compounds and targeted ophthalmic indications are highly complementary to our expanding portfolio of sustained pharmaceuticals and represent a synergistic fit with our ongoing Corneal Health R&D initiatives.”

“We are incredibly excited about the development and commercial prospects of our novel platform in various therapeutic applications, particularly in the ophthalmology sector,” said Frank Spallitta, founder and chief executive officer of Attillaps. “Glaukos is a world-class ophthalmic company, and we couldn’t envision a more compelling licensing partner to advance our platform as a potential solution for the many patients suffering from these challenging conditions that currently have no approved treatments.”

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Attillaps

Attillaps (www.attillapsholdings.com) is a developmental-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel drug platforms for the treatment of ophthalmology and dermatology conditions such as rosacea and blepharitis, with other indications of interest that include meibomian gland dysfunction, atopic dermatitis, acne vulgaris, ocular rosacea and hidradenitis suppurativa. The proprietary unique applications of these AChE inhibitors limit systemic exposure, further increasing the known safety of these molecules while effectively targeting the cutaneous inflammation.

About Glaukos

Glaukos (www.glaukos.com) is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. The company pioneered Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery, or MIGS, to revolutionize the traditional glaucoma treatment and management paradigm. Glaukos launched the iStent®, its first MIGS device, in the United States in 2012, its next-generation iStent inject® device in the United States in 2018, and most recently, the iStent inject W device in 2020. In corneal health, Glaukos’ proprietary suite of single-use, bio-activated pharmaceuticals are designed to strengthen, stabilize and reshape the cornea through a process called corneal collagen cross-linking to treat corneal ectatic disorders and correct refractive conditions. Glaukos is leveraging its platform technology to build a comprehensive and proprietary portfolio of micro-scale surgical and pharmaceutical therapies in glaucoma, corneal health and retinal disease.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for forward-looking statements contained herein, we caution you that they are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks, uncertainties and factors relating to our operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control, that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this press release. These potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the extent to which the research to be conducted by Glaukos pursuant to the Attillaps license agreement will result in the development of any novel intraocular products or compounds for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases, the continued efficacy and safety profile of our products, the extent to which we may obtain regulatory approval for our investigational products, our ability to successfully commercialize such products, and the continued efficacy and safety profile of our products when commercially marketed as compared to their pre-approval clinical trial results. These and other risks, uncertainties and factors related to Glaukos and our business are described in detail under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 5, 2021. Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available in the Investor Section of our website at www.glaukos.com or at www.sec.gov. In addition, information about the risks and benefits of our products is available on our website at www.glaukos.com. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which speak only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005304/en/