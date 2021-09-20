Cyteir Therapeutics Selected to Join Russell 2000® Index

Cyteir Therapeutics, Inc. (“Cyteir”) (Nasdaq: CYT), a company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation synthetically lethal therapies for cancer was added as a member of the U.S. small-cap Russell 2000® Index, effective after the US market opens on September 20, as part of the 2021 Russell indexes reconstitution. Membership in the Russell 2000® Index, which remains in place for one year, is based on membership in the broad-market Russell 3000® Index. The stock also was automatically added to the appropriate growth and value indexes.

"We are pleased to be included in the Russell 2000® Index following the successful close of our June IPO. Cyteir is committed to discovering and developing next-generation synthetically lethal therapies for cancer to provide novel treatment options for patients," said Markus Renschler, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cyteir.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 2000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE+Russell+website.

About Cyteir Therapeutics, Inc.

Cyteir is a clinical-stage oncology company that is focused on the discovery and development of next-generation synthetically lethal therapies to treat cancer. The company is using its expertise in DNA damage response biology to advance a pipeline of novel drug candidates that selectively target key cancer vulnerabilities. Cyteir’s wholly owned lead compound, CYT-0851, is a potent and selective, oral investigational drug that was designed to inhibit RAD51-mediated homologous recombination and the repair of double-strand DNA breaks. For more information, please visit www.cyteir.com. Follow Cyteir on social media: %40CyteirInfo and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” regarding Cyteir’s plans for development of its therapies. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors are set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in Cyteir’s prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4) on June 21, 2021, Cyteir’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The company does not undertake any obligation to update any such statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any such statements to reflect future events or developments, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005023/en/