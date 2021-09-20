Molecular Templates to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Templates, Inc. ( MTEM, “Molecular Templates” or “MTEM”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary engineered toxin bodies (ETBs), which are differentiated, targeted, biologic therapeutics for cancer and other serious diseases, will present and participate in 1-on-1 investor meetings at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit , to take place September 20-23, 2021.

Presentation details can be found below:



Presenter:

Dr. Eric Poma, CEO and CSO

Date: Monday, September 20th Time: 4:35 PM ET Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer16/mtem/2788953



About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted biologic therapeutics. Our proprietary drug platform technology, known as engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs, leverages the resident biology of a genetically engineered form of Shiga-like Toxin A subunit to create novel therapies with potent and differentiated mechanisms of action for cancer and other serious diseases.

Investor Contact:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

[email protected]

Source: Molecular Templates, Inc.



