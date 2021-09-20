Iridium To Present At Deutsche Bank's 29th Annual Leverage Finance Conference

PR Newswire

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Iridium Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: IRDM) announced today that Chief Financial Officer Thomas Fitzpatrick is scheduled to present virtually at Deutsche Bank's 29th Annual Leverage Finance Conference on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 1:15 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of Iridium's website at http://investor.iridium.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be archived for 30 days following the conference.

About Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2019, the company completed a generational upgrade of its satellite network and launched its new specialty broadband service, Iridium Certus. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM. For more information about Iridium products, services and partner solutions, visit www.iridium.com.

