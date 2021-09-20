Hanan Fridman, Trucknet Enterprise CEO, chosen as innovative leader in the field of sustainability within the logistics industry

PR Newswire

EILAT, Israel, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanan Fridman, CEO and founder of Trucknet Enterprise (TASE: TRAN), was chosen as a patron of the official History of Parliament Trust 300 Years of Leadership and Innovation commemorative album, as one of the innovative leaders shaping an era in the field of sustainability within the logistics industry. This honor is bestowed on him, and the company he established.

The publication celebrates the best of British leadership and features expertly written articles on past and present leaders and how they have shaped British society. Success stories within this broad narrative on innovative leadership and society is recognized by Britain's future King, Prince Charles, a keen supporter of sustainable action in various arenas.

St James's House, part of the SJH Group of world-leading media companies, together with the History of Parliament Trust, will mark the 300-year history of the British Parliament with the publication of an official commemorative album. A prestigious launch event will be held in September in London on the steps of Westminster Abbey.

According to Mr. Hanan Fridman, CEO and founder of the company: "It is a great honor for me and for Trucknet to be selected as one of the leading companies in the area of sustainability. Trucknet celebrates the future every day, working determinedly to improve efficiency, and profitability, for companies in the daily operations in the world of transport. In addition, we envisage and aim to create a more sustainable standard of living for future generations.

"Following recovery from the COVID 19pandemic, we must all mobilize to ensure a more sustainable lifestyle. We at Trucknet, as well as other organizations from different industries, have a golden opportunity to foster change in behavior and take part in promoting the transition to a low carbon economy".

Countries are focusing on measures to promote a green recovery and enormous funds will be invested in climate change mitigation. Smart technologies will have a huge role in improving efficiencies and reducing GHG emissions.

The UK has extremely ambitious plans for reducing carbon emissions and is aiming for decarbonizing transport by 2050. With the return of the United States to the Paris Agreement and the international climate arena, we can expect robust policies and to witness largescale implementation measures for achieving national and global targets.

Trucknet developed a platform enabling smart matching between available space in trucks with cargo (for haulage) for improving efficiency and profitability for companies. The company announced today that it has been invited to participate in a prestigious launch event by the History of Parliament Trust and St James's House, to take place in London on 22 September 2021 at Westminster Abbey. The publication is being launched to coincide with the 300th anniversary of the appointment of Britain's first prime minister, Robert Walpole, in 1721, and the year of Her Majesty The Queen's 95th birthday.

As one of the leading companies aiming to create a more sustainable transport sector, Trucknet was invited together with other due to being one of the leading companies in the field existing alongside many highly regarded companies. The company was selected due to the success of the unique platform it developed, always keeping in mind potential measures for decreasing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and reducing congestion and traffic accidents.

The company's CEO, Mr. Hanan Fridman, was identified by the editorial board at St James's House as one of the innovative leaders in the logistics industry promoting sustainability in the European market. He is regarded as an expert in sustainability and logistics.

A beautiful commemorative book will be launched that follows 300 years of leadership and innovation in British history. Trucknet's success story will be included in the chapter of the book dedicated to Prince Charles, a great honor for the company.

About Trucknet

Trucknet developed a cloud-based All-in-One platform based on artificial intelligence (AI), business intelligence (BI), and machine learning (ML) for efficient and digitalized management of supply chain and transport processes. It offers cross-company automatic matching based on location, including an easy and quick payment solution for the B2B market. The system includes an online tool for calculating carbon emissions.

Trucknet's platform enables transportation and logistics companies to significantly minimize empty rides, by automatically prioritizing available vehicles with other transport and logistics companies, thereby offering matching for empty trucks and available cargo.

Trucknet's solution enables full automation and optimization for road transport for companies managing commercial vehicle fleets and for customers of logistics services. The system assists companies to significantly lower costs and improve efficiency and profitability through reduction of the number of empty trucks on the roads; air pollution and GHG emissions are reduced with less damage to the environment.

The company aims to establish a unique professional system in the area of shared transport. Trucknet's software platform interfaces with all leading work scheduling systems, TMS and leading telematics systems. Transport companies can improve and optimize vehicle fleet management and sharing of resources, by mutual use of digital documents (without the need to print). Trucknet has developed user-friendly interfaces for the driver and for the end customer offering complete connectivity, monitoring and transparency as well as providing solutions for payment through the system.

Trucknet operates in the international transportation and logistics market, which is valued at about $ 19.36 trillion. As of 2020, the company has approximately half a million trucks connected from some 4,000 companies.

Data from the world on empty trucks: in Europe 27% of trucks on the road run empty, in the United States 36% and in Asia 46%.

Trucknet conducted a joint pilot project with the Renault Group during October 2020, in which a connection was made to Renault's bid system that tenders each work order. Through the system, contractors were identified on the basis of their location in relation to Renault's requests. The pilot proved that connection to Trucknet's platform led to improvement in the efficiency and profitability of logistics services by 17%. In addition, it brought savings of up to 115,000 euros in two weeks for 268 trips out of a total of 371 (68% success rate).

The results of the pilot demonstrated the platform's ability to improve efficiency and save transportation costs for logistics companies. This is due to the fact that the Trucknet platform adjusts shipping orders for (transport) contractors, based on their geographical proximity to the location of the cargo, thus, allowing them to submit lower price proposals and save costs.

The company, established in 2016 by CEO Mr. Hanan Friedman, is active in Europe and, and operates offices in France, Romania and Israel alongside an active pilot in Brazil and business development in the United States. Trucknet employs about 40 people.

Trucknet has signed agreements and pilot projects with leading companies in Israel and the world, including DSV, La Poste, DPD, ChronoPost, All Cargo, Israel Post and more.

