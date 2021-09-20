Logo
Custom Truck One Source To Present At DA Davidson Diversified Industrials & Services Conference

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 20, 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE: CTOS) today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Fred Ross, President and Chief Operating Officer, Ryan McMonagle, and Chief Financial Officer, Brad Meader will present at the DA Davidson 20th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m., Eastern Time.

CTOS_NSCO___Final_Logo.jpg

A live webcast and replay will be available for 30 days through Custom Truck One Source's Investor Relations website: https://investors.customtruck.com.

ABOUT CUSTOM ONE TRUCK ONE SOURCE
Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE: CTOS) is a leading provider of specialized truck and heavy equipment solutions to the utility, telecommunications, rail and infrastructure markets in North America. The Company's solutions include rentals, sales, aftermarket parts, tools, accessories and service, equipment production, manufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal. With vast equipment breadth, the Company's team of experts service its customers across an integrated network of locations across North America. For more information, please visit customtruck.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT
Brian Perman, Vice President, Investor Relations
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CG10952&sd=2021-09-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/custom-truck-one-source-to-present-at-da-davidson-diversified-industrials--services-conference-301379835.html

SOURCE Custom Truck One Source, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG10952&Transmission_Id=202109200800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG10952&DateId=20210920
