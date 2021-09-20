Atos and Johnson Controls to Partner to Accelerate Journey to Net Zero Buildings

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Atos and Johnson Controls to Partner to Accelerate Journey to Net Zero Buildings

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Partnership will accelerate clients net zero journey by marrying Atos' Net Zero Transformation Portfolio and EcoAct advisory solutions with Johnson Controls OpenBlue Net Zero Buildings portfolio of sustainability offerings

- The companies will work together to jointly help customers better assess, plan, manage and forecast carbon performance of buildings

PR Newswire

CORK, Ireland and PARIS, Sept. 20, 2021

CORK, Ireland and PARIS, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atos and Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today announced a global partnership. Atos and Johnson Controls will help private and public sector customers accelerate their journey to Net Zero by providing a unique set of end-to-end advisory services, digital and other key decarbonization capabilities which aims to help clients formulate and sustainably achieve their Net Zero strategy by reducing their commercial, industrial and office building carbon emissions.

Atos and Johnson Controls will help private and public sector customers accelerate their journey to Net Zero

Over the next decade, global greenhouse gas emissions need to be cut by 45 percent to meet the 2015 Paris Agreement goal of containing global warming to 1.5°C1. Faced with the climate crisis, governments around the world are introducing new legislation and environmental standards to reach net zero goals. In regions like Europe and the US, decarbonization of buildings is an integral part of the solution as buildings represent some 40 percent of global emissions.

Atos and Johnson Controls plan to leverage each company's leading capabilities to help customers better assess, plan, manage, report and forecast carbon performance of buildings. Atos' Net Zero Transformation portfolio features Atos EcoAct advisory solutions, such as Digital Decarbonization Assessments (DDA) and Sustainability Strategy development. These services are complemented and activated by Johnson Controls Open Blue Net Zero Buildings portfolio which enables customers to achieve their sustainability strategy and goals that can drive 50 percent and more in improvement in energy efficiency and corresponding carbon emissions.

Additionally, the companies plan to work together to deliver new digital capabilities by bringing together the benefits of Atos` Digital Decarbonization Exchange (DDX) built on the Atos Digital Hub foundation with Johnson Controls` OpenBlue Platform and Net Zero Advisor solution, which will help customers by providing real-time AI enabled monitoring and reporting of sustainability metrics as well as clean energy.

The joint collaboration on data and services will enable clients to gain a detailed initial understanding of their real estate energy usage, and to build a strategy and implementation programme of solutions to target energy reduction in line with their Net Zero ambitions.

"Our customers have a clear and compelling imperative to reduce carbon emissions as part of the global drive to combat climate change, with many striving for decarbonization by 2030," said George Oliver, Johnson Controls chairman and CEO. "Together, Atos and Johnson Controls bring a powerful set of complementary decarbonization solutions and open technology platforms to help our customers, businesses and others, drive down carbon emissions while creating environments for healthy people, healthy places, and a healthy planet," Oliver added.

"Sustainable buildings are vital to bending the emissions trajectory towards zero, both for communities and for companies. In addition to direct cost savings, they can provide incredible environmental and wellness benefits, becoming agents of positive change. The partnership between Johnson Controls and Atos represents a new step towards this collective ambition, making real decarbonization strategies and net zero trajectories," explained Elie Girard, Atos CEO.

About Johnson Controls:
At Johnson Controls (

NYSE:JCI, Financial) we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

With a history of more than 135 years of innovation, Johnson Controls delivers the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through its comprehensive digital offering OpenBlue. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology, software as well as service solutions with some of the most trusted names in the industry. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

About Atos
Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the Next 20 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space. www.atos.net

Atos press contact:

Marilyn Florent | [email protected] | +33 6 65 06 20 07



Johnson Controls contacts:


INVESTOR CONTACTS:

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Antonella Franzen

Michael Isaac

Direct: 609.720.4665

Direct: +41 52 6330374

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]



Ryan Edelman

Chaz Bickers

Direct: 609.720.4545

Direct : 224.307.0655

Email: [email protected]

Email : [email protected]

1 Source: UN Climate Change https://unfccc.int/process-and-meetings/the-paris-agreement/nationally-determined-contributions-ndcs/nationally-determined-contributions-ndcs/ndc-synthesis-report

johnson_controls_logo.jpg

Atos.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG11783&sd=2021-09-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atos-and-johnson-controls-to-partner-to-accelerate-journey-to-net-zero-buildings-301380210.html

SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG11783&Transmission_Id=202109200800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG11783&DateId=20210920
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment